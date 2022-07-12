Queensland Country Life
PTIC heifers average $358 higher, at $2591/hd, sell from $1960-$3500.

Updated July 12 2022 - 6:05am, first published 6:00am
PTIC heifers hit $3500 online

CATTLE

There were 13,010 head offered last week, down 31 per cent.

