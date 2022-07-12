PTIC heifers hit $3500 online

There were 13,010 head offered last week, down 31 per cent.
The 200-280kg category was again the largest across the young steer lines, with 1541 head offered. Prices averaged $13 higher, at $1567/head.
From Moonie, a line of 78 Brahman steers aged seven to 11 months and weighing 263kg lwt, returned $1680/head.
Steers 280-330kg averaged $29 higher, at $1928/head, with a 70pc clearance rate for the 1091 head offered.
A reduced offering of 330-400kg steers averaged $2137/head, back $29.
All young heifer categories were lower, with the sharpest fall for 200-280kg lines, which averaged $256 lower, at $1392/head.
Heifers 280-330kg averaged $137 lower, at $1703/head.
From Wandoan, a line of 80 Charolais/Charolais cross heifers aged 12 to 20 months and weighing 348.5kg lwt returned $1800/head.
The pregnancy tested in-calf heifer category averaged $358 higher, at $2591/head and ranged from $1960-$3500.
PTIC cows were the largest single category this week, with 2225 head offered. Prices averaged $54 lower, at $2650/head.
From Glenmorgan, a line of 63 Santa Gertrudis PTIC cows joined to Angus bulls aged four to seven years and weighing 580kg lwt returned $3000/head - $500 over the reserve price.
Sheep and lamb sale listings eased again last week with 54,535 head offered - down 21pc on the previous week.
Crossbred lamb numbers eased with 5709 head offered, down 9pc, while prices averaged $135/head, up $5.
Merino wether lambs had the largest lamb offering for the week with 9885 head offered. The increased offering was met with robust demand with the category achieving a 62pc clearance and averaging $136/head, up $31.
Merino ewe lambs averaged $239/head, up $101, with the 1980 head achieving a 93pc clearance rate.
Scanned in-lamb Merino ewes, with 10,117 head, averaged $202/head, easing $19.
SIL first-cross ewes eased $8, averaging $246/head.
SIL shedding breed ewes saw 864 head offered averaging $231/head, back $114.
From Augathella, a line of 500 rising six- and seven-year-old Dorper ewes, weighing 69kg lwt and SIL to White Dorper rams returned $226/head.
Merino ewe hoggets averaged $143/head, back $57 with the 1155 head achieving a 100pc clearance.
From Quilpie, a line of 800, 22 to 23-month-old ewe hoggets weighing 43kg lwt returned the top price for the category at $190/head.
