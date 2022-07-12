The Gympie region could become home to two massive renewable energy projects, with the Woolooga solar farm reaching completion and plans for the proposed Borumba Hydro Plant hitting the pipeline.
Anyone travelling along the Wide Bay highway would have noticed the construction of the significantly-sized Woolooga Solar Farm over the last 12 months, as the 214 MWdc instalment is hard to miss, and operator Lightsource bp said they expected the solar farm to be completed for commercial operation within the next five months.
According to Lightsource bp, the 400,000 panel solar farm will generate approximately 438,000 megawatt hours of solar power in its first year of operation, or enough to power the equivalent of 63,158 Australian homes per year.
The company predicted that the "affordable, locally generated, clean energy" will provide an offset of more than 350,400 metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions each year, comparable to taking over 145,950 fuel-burning cars off the road.
"At Lightsource bp we're on a mission to rapidly accelerate the growth in renewable energy, while maximising the environmental and local community benefits of each of our solar projects," Lightsource bp Country Manager Adam Pegg said.
"We're looking forward to working with our partners, suppliers and the community in Lower Wonga to bring this responsible solar approach to our project."
Opinions on the solar farm have been divided since the energy company secured and begun cleared the 650 hectares at Lower Wonga, 25 kilometres north-west of Gympie, with many locals condemning the new use of the prime grazing land.
Lightsource bp said they are committed to both conservation and biodiversity, with plans to maintain and improve the health of the land into the future.
The company said they are establishing a conservation area, almost 200 hectares in size, for koalas and Grey-headed flying foxes alongside the solar farm, consisting of 112 hectares of existing remnant and regrowth vegetation and 88 hectares that will be revegetated after being previously cleared for agricultural use.
Various measures have been put in place to ensure remnant vegetation is maintained and improved into the future, including the planting of over 40,000 trees.
Weed management measures have also been put into action, with Lightsource bp predicting that weeds will be reduced to less than 5 per cent by the tenth year of production, as well as the establishment of a comprehensive biodiversity management plan to minimise environmental impacts and improve soil health.
The Woolooga solar farm is one of a few renewable energy projects in the works across the Wide Bay-Burnett area, which also includes the proposed Borumba pumped hydro scheme at Imbil.
Gympie MP Tony Perrett said that, if the proposed hydro plant goes ahead, it will be a huge investment for the region.
"If this proposal goes ahead, they're going to link one of the transmission lines from the Borumba hydro plant into the same substation at Woolooga, and use power that's generated from that solar farm to basically run the pumps for this hydro plant," he said.
"Basically, what they're going to do is take the power from that solar solar farm to pump the water up when the sun is shining.
"And then of course, they can utilise the pumped hydro, or the hydro component to feed water back down and generate power, basically as baseload power at peak demand times, which is generally when the solar panels aren't providing any power into the grid.
"It is a fair way down the track and they're still working it all out, but it's likely that it's going to go ahead, that's my understanding."
Mr Perrett said the Borumba project would include the construction of two new dams, as well as the hydro components.
"If it goes ahead, it'll be in the billions of dollars, so it's a massive project," he said.
"So the whole thing is significant, it's not just the solar farm in isolation, it's what it's potentially going to be used for into the future.
"It's interesting how it's all developing in and around this area, the energy mix in the region is certainly diversifying."
