Queensland Country Life
Home/News

ICMJ presentation dinner| Photos

Stephen Burns
By Stephen Burns
Updated July 11 2022 - 11:10pm, first published 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Overall Individual Runner Up Cole Petit, Amanda Carter from AMPC, Overall Individual Champion Katja Zapf and ICMJ Australia founder John Carter.

University of Queensland takes home individual overall meat judging champion at 2022 ICMJ National Competition.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stephen Burns

Stephen Burns

Journalist, Wagga Wagga

Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.