Queensland Country Life
Opinion

Biosecurity threats reinforce need to be vigilant

By Allan Dingle, Queensland Farmers' Federation President
July 16 2022 - 9:00pm
Biosecurity is everyone's responsibility

Recent threats are again highlighting the critical need for Australia to vigilantly maintain a robust biosecurity system. It feels like the threats are coming thick and fast at the moment and we must all work together to protect our industries, the health of our communities and our nation's economic security.

