Burnett Livestock & Realty's Biggenden meatworks and store sale on Monday saw a rain affected yarding of 900 head.
Cattle drawn from Ubobo, Gladstone, Rosedale, Miriam Vale, Gin Gin, Mundubbera, Gayndah, Booubyjan, Murgon, Mount Perry, Gympie, Kilkivan and all local areas.
Two tooth Angus heifers from Brooweena sold for 392c/$2127 and the six tooth Angus cross heifers for 365c/$2807. Angus cows from Brooweena sold for 343c/$2347. Brahman cross cows from Gayndah sold for 335c/$1816. Brangus cross cows from Tiaro sold for 349c/$2450. Droughtmaster cows from Bundaberg sold for 338c/$2259. Simmental cross cows from Goodwood sold for 338c/$2242.
Brahman cross cows and calves from Gayndah sold for $2500. Greyman cows and calves from Mundubbera sold for $2000.
Two and four tooth Charbray steers from Biggenden sold for 490c/$2632. Two and four tooth Droughtmaster steers from Ban Ban Springs sold for 454c/$2429. Two tooth Droughtmaster steers from Childers sold for 478c/$2199. Milk to four tooth Charolais cross steers from Woolooga sold for 492c/$2221. Milk tooth Angus steers from Kilkivan sold for 498c/$2304.
A line of milk tooth Brangus cross steers from the Goodnight Scrub sold for 538c/$1811-$1903. Milk tooth Charolais cross steers from Ban Ban Springs sold for 530c/$1899. Milk tooth Santa Gertrudis cross steers from Childers sold for 540c/$1981. Milk tooth Red Brangus steers from Wallaville sold for 524c/$1952.
Charolais cross weaner steers from Mount Perry sold for 666c/$1425. Brangus weaner steers from Mount Perry sold for 600c/$1421. Droughtmaster weaner steers from Miriam Vale sold for 580c/$1184. Red Brangus weaner steers from Mundubbera sold for 598c/$1278.
Two tooth Charbray heifers from Brooweena sold for 402c/$2100. Milk and two tooth Brahman heifers from Gayndah sold for 416c/$1835. Two and four tooth Droughtmaster heifers from Maryborough sold for 426c/$2019. Milk tooth Brahman heifers from Gayndah sold for 520c/$1758.
Brangus weaner heifers from Booyal sold for 476c/$1115. Charbray weaner heifers from Tiaro sold for 460c/$966. Simbrah weaner heifers from Ubobo sold for 448c/$1299. Angus cross weaner heifers from Mundubbera sold for 480c/$920.
