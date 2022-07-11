Queensland Country Life
Charolais cross weaner steers sell for 666c/$1425 at Biggenden

July 11 2022 - 11:00pm
Burnett Livestock and Realtys James Cochrane with a line of Brahman heifers from Gayndah. The line of 30 heifers sold for 520.2c/kg or $1758.

Burnett Livestock & Realty's Biggenden meatworks and store sale on Monday saw a rain affected yarding of 900 head.

