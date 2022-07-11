Two and four tooth Charbray steers from Biggenden sold for 490c/$2632. Two and four tooth Droughtmaster steers from Ban Ban Springs sold for 454c/$2429. Two tooth Droughtmaster steers from Childers sold for 478c/$2199. Milk to four tooth Charolais cross steers from Woolooga sold for 492c/$2221. Milk tooth Angus steers from Kilkivan sold for 498c/$2304.