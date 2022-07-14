Queensland Country Life
Downs Rugby hosts the Queensland Country Rugby Union Country Championships

By Matt Hammond, General Manager, Downs Rugby
July 14 2022 - 6:00am
Downs Rugby has successfully hosted the Queensland Country Rugby Union Country Championships from July 1-3 and on Wednesday July 6 also hosted the 2022 City v Country Champs - the pinnacle of teenage Queensland XVs rugby at Gold Park.

