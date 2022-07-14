Toowoomba Bears (fourth) hosted third-placed Dalby Wheatmen at Highfields (due to council closure of Southern Cross Sporting Reserve). Referee Ben Wood controlled a hard-fought match which had five lead changes and three yellow cards. In the end the difference was the goal kicking with Queensland Country U19 player Declan Pickard converting four tries. Toowoomba Bears had a vital 33-27 win over the Wheatmen. Toowoomba Bears and USQ Saints are locked at 24 competition points each, Bears in fourth place with +28 on for and against difference. The race for semi-final berths will be close this year. USQ Saints travelled to Condamine's Fish Tank and enjoyed 62-7 over the Cods, another vital win at the business end of the season. Toowoomba Rangers sailed through Round 11 as the Gatton Blackpigs forfeited.