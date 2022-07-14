Downs Rugby has successfully hosted the Queensland Country Rugby Union Country Championships from July 1-3 and on Wednesday July 6 also hosted the 2022 City v Country Champs - the pinnacle of teenage Queensland XVs rugby at Gold Park.
Eight players from Darling Downs represented Queensland Country across under 13, 14, 15, and 16s - Xavier Davey, Harrison Humphreys, Ruben Kruger, Ashandra Bond, Leteena Medland, Pypah Ferguson, Patrick Nolan and Coleridge Tweedy.
Advertisement
In challenging weather, Queensland Country triumphed in U13, 14, and 15. Notably, the under 15 Girls XVs was offered as a representative pathway inaugurally this year with our local players standing out in a 40-0 victory. Under 16s Country narrowly lost 19-16 in a game decided in the last two minutes. Downs Rugby thanks all volunteers and stakeholders.
Queensland Country Under 19 selections have been announced with Xavier Power-Smith (Goondiwindi) and Sam Morris and Declan Pickard (Toowoomba Bears) earning matches against NSW Country in a week's time.
Downs Rugby is proud to announce we represent a third of the 2022 Queensland Country women's representative side: Renee Donpon (Roma), Courtney Jackson (Roma), Lily Black (Toowoomba Bears), Kayla Jackson (Roma), Tess Littleton (Toowoomba Rangers), Hannah Jakins (Roma), Meg Jakins (Roma) and Jade Hubbard (USQ Saints).
Last Saturday Round 11 of the RDO Equipment Risdon Cup was played at Highfields, Riddles Oval and the Fish Tank. Goondiwindi Emus A Grade enjoyed their seventh consecutive victory at home against the Roma Echidnas with an 89-0. Michael Jamieson and Sam Jobling each snared a hat-trick of tries, while Will Gilbert kicked a dozen goals from his trusty boot. The Goondiwindi Emus are clipping at the heels, only three competition points shy of the RDO Equipment Risdon Cup ladder leading Toowoomba Rangers.
Toowoomba Bears (fourth) hosted third-placed Dalby Wheatmen at Highfields (due to council closure of Southern Cross Sporting Reserve). Referee Ben Wood controlled a hard-fought match which had five lead changes and three yellow cards. In the end the difference was the goal kicking with Queensland Country U19 player Declan Pickard converting four tries. Toowoomba Bears had a vital 33-27 win over the Wheatmen. Toowoomba Bears and USQ Saints are locked at 24 competition points each, Bears in fourth place with +28 on for and against difference. The race for semi-final berths will be close this year. USQ Saints travelled to Condamine's Fish Tank and enjoyed 62-7 over the Cods, another vital win at the business end of the season. Toowoomba Rangers sailed through Round 11 as the Gatton Blackpigs forfeited.
STAG Machinery CaseIH Emilee Cherry Cup Women's 7s carnivals were held at Riddles Oval, Goondiwindi and Highfields Sports & Recreation Park last Saturday. Roma Echidnas White are still atop the ladder with a whopping 1121 points differential and 12 competition points clear of the Toowoomba Bears side in second place. Condamine Codettes are third, USQ Saints fourth, Roma Echidnas Blue fifth and Rangers Bullettes sixth after eight rounds.
Nutrien Ag Solutions B Grade Bill Falmsteed Premiership Round 11 had victories for Condamine, Goondiwindi and Dalby. Goondiwindi is seven competition points clear of Dalby in second place, followed by St George (third) and Toowoomba Rangers (fourth).
Verifact Traffic C Grade E S Dooney Hayes Premiership Round 11 had a 36-5 win for South Burnett Thrashers over Chinchilla for their second home game at T.J. O'Neill Oval. Roma won against the Emus, and Dalby won against the Bears. Dalby is atop the C Grade ladder 12 competition points clear of Roma Echidnas in second place, South Burnett in are third, followed by Toowoomba Rangers.
Downs Rugby's senior grand final day at Toowoomba Sports Ground, Berghofer Stadium is on Saturday August 27. Super Saturday finals series begins on Saturday August 13 at the A Grade minor premier's venue.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.