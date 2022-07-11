Young weaner steers and heifers dominate Toowoomba yarding

With the return of fine weather and vendors able to access some paddocks numbers rose by 90 head to 186 at Toowoomba.
The penning was dominated by young weaner steers and heifers which sold to prices that mirrored last week. Only a handful of cows were presented and sold to a market with no change.
The regular processors and feeder buyers were present along with a large panel of restockers and onlookers.
Yearling steers in the 200-280kg range to restockers made 600c to average 489c/kg. Yearling steers to feed for the domestic market averaged 521c and sold to 546c/kg. Heavy yearling steers to feed made 480c to average 456c/kg.
Yearling heifers to processors made 428c to average 421c with those returning to the paddock selling to 480c/kg. Yearling heifers to feed for the domestic market averaged 435c selling to 486c/kg. Heavy yearling heifers to feed made 458c/kg.
Grown steers to feed made 382c/kg. Cows to restockers made 310c/kg. A small sample of good heavy cows to processors averaged 333c and sold to 338c/kg. Light weight bulls to restockers averaged 448c and sold to 548c/kg.
