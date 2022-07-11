Queensland Country Life
Restocker yearling steers make 600c, average 489c at Toowoomba

July 11 2022 - 5:00am
Young weaner steers and heifers dominate Toowoomba yarding

With the return of fine weather and vendors able to access some paddocks numbers rose by 90 head to 186 at Toowoomba.

