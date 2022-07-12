Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Sixth generation South Burnett cattle breeder, Rebecca Cross wins top RRR award

Helen Walker
By Helen Walker
Updated July 12 2022 - 6:49am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A sixth generation South Burnett cattle breeder, Rebecca Cross, who runs the family business with her parents has been named over overall winner Rural Regional and Remote Woman of the Year 2021. Picture supplied.

Sixth generation South Burnett cattle breeder, Rebecca Cross, who runs the family business in partnership with her parents, has been named the overall winner Rural Regional and Remote Woman of the Year 2021.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Helen Walker

Helen Walker

Toowoomba-based Journalist

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.