Sixth generation South Burnett cattle breeder, Rebecca Cross, who runs the family business in partnership with her parents, has been named the overall winner Rural Regional and Remote Woman of the Year 2021.
Previously known as QRRRWN Strong Women's Leadership Awards, the organisation recently tweaked its annual awards to better recognise and highlight the contribution RRR Women make to their families, businesses, communities and industry, often from remote areas with hardly any services or support.
Rebecca gained the overall title after being named RRR Women's Emerging Enterprise Award for 2021.
Rebecca and parents Jim and Jenny, trade as Bunya Beef Grazing, after a career as an exercise physiologist spending a number of years working in Lismore, NSW and Brisbane.
While she still works in this area on a part-time basis, but she returned home in 2016 and joined the family business formally in 2018.
Bunya Beef Grazing run about 350 breeders, plus bulls and weaners consisting of Belmont Red, South Devon and Brahman and composite bred cattle at Wengenville, near Kumbia.
"We started the idea for our boxed beef business in 2019, while thinking of ways to diversify and increase profitability in the drought, and started selling under our "Bunya Beef Grazing" label," Rebecca said.
Bunya Beef Grazing sell 20 kilogram mixed beef boxes through out the South Burnett, Gympie, Sunshine Coast, Dalby/Toowoomba, Lockyer Valley, and Brisbane, having recently expanded to two delivery runs per month.
Initially they were using Gordon's Meats at Bell, a partnership that continued until June 2022 when Frank and Carol are stepping back from retail sales.
"We have now partnered with Brisbane Valley Meats and look forward to further expanding our business," she said.
Rebecca is also passionate about local community involvement.
"My parents have always been very involved in the local community and that stretches back through both their family histories," she said.
"So it's always been something important to me- whether you're helping organise an event, or just helping out with the washing up after an event, every little bit helps especially in small communities.
"It's also a great opportunity to catch up with family and friends at local events when everyone has busy lives.- I really enjoy my community and volunteer work.
"I feel very privileged to even have been nominated amongst these amazing women, who are all so deserving of recognition for what they do.
"There are so many women who keep our communities, farms, schools and businesses running and anyone one of them would have been worthy recipient so I'm very grateful to have been selected."
RRR Women president, Julie Mayne said RRR Women have recognised the contribution of these quiet achievers who are powerful, courageous, generous and inspiring.
'Women in rural, regional and remote areas often go unnoticed in the awards sphere, unlike their city cousins who have a multitude of awards streams, support networks, and corporate podiums available allowing them to highlight their achievements and shine a spotlight on their victories".
Other award recipients are: RRR Young Woman of the Year 2021 (16-25 years): Laura Rutherford. Laura launched the Rural Conversation in 2020 and uses it to advocate for RRR issues.
RRR Creative Woman of the Year 2021: Olivia Everett. Olivia is a project coordinator, grant writer, artist and freelance arts worker with over ten years working with Not-for-profits, local government and in the arts and cultural sector.
RRR Women's Rural and Remote Community Builder Award 2021: Kristy Board. Kristy is known as a 'food region activator', 'a champion of change'. She is a passionate about supporting women, economic development, rural leadership development and driving food and agritourism projects within the Burnett district.
RRR Women's Champion of the Year 2021: Robin McConchie. Robin retired from rural journalism in 2018 after 33 years with the ABC. She continues to champion RRR Women and their stories through her podcast 'Postcards from the Bush'.
