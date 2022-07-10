Barana stud principals Peter and Charmaine Cook bought Panama at the 2020 Willandra sale for the second top price of $11,500, and that investment paid off in spades at Friday's sale, where 10 sons of the bull averaged $10,400, and five heifers averaged $6000. The Cook's faith in the fit with these genetics was reinforced at the 2021 Willandra sale when they paid $18,000 for Willandra Quantastic (Poll).