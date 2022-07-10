Volume buyers from Queensland put a strong floor in the Barana Simmental sale at Coolah, but it was a 16-month-old bull that sold for the top price of the day of $24,000.
Barana Stillman (Pp), sired by Willandra Panama, weighed 678 kilograms, had an eye muscle area of 117 square centimetres, and was bought by West Australian-based Willandra Simmental stud, Williams, about 160 kilometres south-west of Perth, WA.
Barana stud principals Peter and Charmaine Cook bought Panama at the 2020 Willandra sale for the second top price of $11,500, and that investment paid off in spades at Friday's sale, where 10 sons of the bull averaged $10,400, and five heifers averaged $6000. The Cook's faith in the fit with these genetics was reinforced at the 2021 Willandra sale when they paid $18,000 for Willandra Quantastic (Poll).
A line of 20 rising two-year-old bulls averaged $9900, while 11 yearling bulls averaged $11,273. Barana offered six Angus bulls, which sold to $20,000 for an $11,500 average and one Shorthorn bull sold for $7000.
The second top price for a Simmental bull was $16,000, paid by George and Furhmann, Casino account RJ and CE Dean, Bonalbo. This was another Panama bull calf aged 16 months that weighed 688kg and had an EMA of 114sq/cm.
The Fielder family, Oakvale Station, Aramac, Qld, bought five bulls through AuctionsPlus for an average of $11,200. They paid $14,000 for Barana Rupert, a 23-month-old bull with an EMA of 141sq/cm and tipped the scales at 918kg.
The Rule family, Woodside, Charleville, Qld, also bought through AuctionsPlus with eight Simmental bulls to $12,000 and averaging $8750 and one Angus bull for $12,000.
Davidson Cameron Coolah, account Frampton Farms, Merriwa, bought six bulls to $10,000 for an average of $8666. Frampton Farms, Merriwa with seven bulls at an average of $7000 at the 2021 Barana sale.
Nutrien Walcha account Mackaway Pastoral bought three bulls for an average of $8666.
The top price for an Angus bull was $20,000, paid by Elders Gunnedah account Riverston Park. The 24-month-old bull was sired by Dalwhinnie M70SV and weighed 966kg and had an EMA of 130sq/cm.
Tony Inzitari, Lithgow and Baladonga Pastoral, Coolah also bought an Angus bull for $10,000 each.
Barana also offered 15 Simmental heifers in the catalogue, in recognition of the breed's 50 years of establishment in Australia, with seven PTIC heifers topping at $8000 for a $6000 average and eight unjoined heifers selling to $12,000 for a $6625 average.
The top of $12,000 was paid by Valley Creek Simmentals, Binda for a daughter of Barana Lindel, with a calving ease estimated breeding value (EBV) of -4.9 per cent. The unjoined heifer was described as having the makings of a top show heifer.
Buying through AuctionsPlus were the Burow family, Yerwal Estate, Lucindale South Australia paid $7000 twice for two ptic heifers, that had been joined to Wormbete Romeo R8 and bought two unjoined heifers for $8000 and $5000, both sired by Willandra Panama.
The other equal top-priced heifer at $8000 was bought by KEM Cattle Co, Myall Creek, through AuctionsPlus.
Melanie Flynn and her daughter Hannah, Cedar Hills, Blayney bought two unjoined heifers for $5000 each and two ptic heifers at $5000 each.
The selling agents were Davidson Cameron & Co and Elders. Paul Dooley was the guest auctioneer with the online interface provided by AuctionsPlus.
