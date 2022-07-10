Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Barana Simmental bulls sell to $24,000 for a $495,000 gross

By Simon Chamberlain
Updated July 10 2022 - 10:30pm, first published 10:00pm
Volume buyers from Queensland put a strong floor in the Barana Simmental sale at Coolah, but it was a 16-month-old bull that sold for the top price of the day of $24,000.

Journalist

