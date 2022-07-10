Queensland Country Life
Hendra virus detected on Mackay property

By Robyn Wuth
Updated July 10 2022 - 10:04pm, first published 10:00pm
Horse owners are urged take steps to protect themselves and their animals from the Hendra virus.

Queensland has recorded its first case of Hendra virus in five years after a horse tested positive in Mackay.

