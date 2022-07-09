Cows sell to dearer trend at Dalby

The supply of stock at Dalby reduced by 817 head down to 2252 on Wednesday.
Included in the lineup were 400 head from far western Queensland, plus 84 from SA and a small consignment from NSW. A full panel of export processors was present and operating along with the regular feed and trade buyers and restockers.
Light weight yearling steers returning to the paddock averaged 4c to 6c/kg dearer. Medium and heavy weight yearling steers and heifers to feed experienced little change in price. Light weight yearling heifers returning to the paddock varied in price according to quality. A small sample of heavy weight yearling heifers to feed improved in price. Most classes of cows sold to a dearer trend to average 6c to 10c/kg better.
Light weight yearling steers returning to the paddock made to 650c with a good sample averaging 583c/kg. Yearling steers to feed for the domestic market averaged 536c and made to 562c/kg. Heavy weight yearling steers to feed made to 534c to average 508c/kg.
Light weight yearling heifers made to 560c to average 496c, with poor quality lines averaging 400c/kg. Medium weight yearling heifers to feed averaged 503c and made to 526c, and heavy weights made to 500c to average 472c/kg.
A handful of bullocks made to 424c/kg. Medium weight 3 score cows averaged 321c and made to 330c/kg. Good heavy weight cows made to 358c with a large sample averaging 346c/kg. Heavy weight bulls made to 346c/kg. PTIC cows sold open auction made to $2050/head.
