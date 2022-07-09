Cows sell to dearer trend at Dalby

Light weight yearling steers returning to the paddock averaged 4c to 6c/kg dearer. Medium and heavy weight yearling steers and heifers to feed experienced little change in price. Light weight yearling heifers returning to the paddock varied in price according to quality. A small sample of heavy weight yearling heifers to feed improved in price. Most classes of cows sold to a dearer trend to average 6c to 10c/kg better.