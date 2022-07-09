Queensland Country Life
Good heavy weight cows make to 358c at Dalby

July 9 2022 - 12:00am
Cows sell to dearer trend at Dalby

The supply of stock at Dalby reduced by 817 head down to 2252 on Wednesday.

