Market firm at Blackall

Blackall agents yarded a total of 1238 head of cattle at Thursday's prime and store sale.
Cattle were sourced locally from Blackall, Tambo, Aramac, Hughenden, Barcaldine, Mt Isa and Tennant Creek. The market remained firm.
Advertisement
Bulls over 450kg made 352c, average 316c.
Cows under 300kg sold to 280c, average 232c, cows 300-400kg sold to 298c, average 273c, cows 400-500kg made 355c, average 311c, and cows over 500kg reached 343c, to average 330c.
Heifers under 220kg made 386c, average 344c, heifers 220-280kg sold to 380c, averaging 365c, heifers 280-350kg reached 362c, average 341c, heifers 350-450kg made 350c, average 327c, and heifers over 450kg sold to 360c, averaging 350c.
Steers under 220kg sold to 476c, average 448c, steers 220-280kg sold to 394c, averaging 394c, steers 280-350kg made 576c, average 506c, steers 350-400kg reached 486c, average 467c, steers 400-550kg made 475c, average 421c, and steers over 550kg sold to 388c, average 381c.
Mickeys made to 523c, to average 379c.
Cows and calves made to $2000/unit, averaging $690/unit.
Cootabynia Pastoral Company, Cootabynia, Blackall, sold Hereford cows for 324.2c weighing 587kg to return $1905/hd. Ballater Past Co, Ballater, Hughenden, sold Droughtmaster cows for 330.2c weighing 642kg to return $2121/hd.
Pigurra Grazing Co, Forest Hill, Blackall, sold Shorthorn steers for 476.2c weighing 390kg to return $1857/hd. AJM Pastoral, Carlow, Blackall, sold a run of Brahman cross heifers selling to 358.2c weighing 540kg to return $1937.27. They also sold Brahman cross cows and calves selling to $2000/unit.
Gillespie Grazing Co, Gillespie, Blackall, sold Santa Gertrudis bulls for 315.2c weighing 805kg for a return of $2537.36/hd. They had also sold Santa Gertrudis mickeys for 398c weighing 423kg for a return of $1686/hd. RJ and RJ Macmillan, Riverview Dairy, Mt Isa, sold Charbray steers for 528c weighing 345kg to return $1826.
Tulbur Pastoral, Kimberley Park, Mt Isa, sold Angus cross steers for 550c weighing 292kg to return $1607. Narada Grazing Co, Narada, Tambo, sold Angus steers for 576.2c averaging 284.2kg returning $1637/hd.
Droughtmaster cross steers from Tambo sold for 544.2c averaging 322.8kg returning $1756/hd. Tambo Station Pastoral Co, Tambo Station, Tambo, sold Santa cows for 343.2c averaging 660kg returning $2265/hd.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.