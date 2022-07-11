Queensland Country Life
Home/Markets/Cattle Markets

Charbray steers sell for $1795 at Laidley

July 11 2022 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Paul Schmithe, Pine Mountain, sold Charbray steers for $1795.

There were 210 head sold on a rain affected week at Stariha Auctions Laidley cattle sale on Thursday.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.