There were 210 head sold on a rain affected week at Stariha Auctions Laidley cattle sale on Thursday.
Cows and weaners held firm, while younger cattle sold to a dearer market.
Advertisement
Noel Ardrey, Linville, sold Santa and Droughtmaster cows and calves for $2420 and $1980, cows for $1810 and heifers for $1690, $1660 and $1640. Paul Schmithe, Pine Mountain, sold Charbray steers for $1795.
Trent McDonald, Stockyard Creek, sold Droughtmaster steers for $1440. Warren Goltz, Mt Sylvia, sold Brahman vealers for $1290. Michalex Rural, Rockmount, sold Hereford cross calves for $1240. Ron Monro, Mt Tarampa, sold Brahman vealer heifers for $990.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.