Six junior polocrosse riders from Queensland have been selected in the Australian juniors team which will host a trans-Tasman test series against New Zealand in Narrabri this weekend.
The Australian mixed junior team includes five riders from Central Queensland, one from Bundaberg, and two from central-west New South Wales.
The juniors were selected at the Ballarat Polocrosse Nationals back in April this year.
These representatives include: Emily Bowden, Wandoan, Lara French, Tambo, Erica Stuart, Mendooran, Emily Wamsley, Guyra, Zoe Stevenson, Sydney, Travis Betts, Wandoan, Mace Edmistone, Capella, Hunter French, Tambo, Jett Sargood, Tambo, and Jim Henry, Jugiong.
The Australian junior team is coached by Chris and Lauren Sillitoe and managed by Toni Davidge.
Melinda Edmistone's son, Mace Edmistone, is the captain of the mixed team alongside his vice-captain Erica Stuart.
Ms Edmistone said the junior competitors are very proud to have been selected to represent Australia at such a high level.
"They're all just so excited to put on a green and gold jersey to represent Australia," she said.
"All the families are pretty proud of them and it's a big effort to get horses and kids in these kinds of sports, especially at that level.
"The Queensland team won at the Australian titles in the junior competition and that was pretty exciting.
"They were the Australian champions, which I think put them in good stead to get picked for this team."
Ms Edmistone said most of the junior riders began competing a very young age.
"Some of the kids have started very young and on average, between five and 10 years, some of these kids have been playing or definitely riding horses for most of their life," she said.
"In a lot of the families, the whole family might play.
"For example, most of our family play, my husband and I and all of our kids have played at some stage.
"Usually the parents horses have been handed on to the kids to play.
"Polocrosse is a very enjoyable sport and it makes people very passionate when you know someone involved in it."
With the finals slated to begin this Friday night, Ms Edmistone said the Australian team are in for a good chance.
"I think they've got pretty good odds and they're probably lucky too with the advantage of their horses that are in the competition," she said.
"The New Zealand competitors have a couple of chances to ride their horses before they actually play, so it might be hometown advantage.
"It's been raining here in the past couple of days, but the sun has come out today, so fingers crossed we get some sunny skies for the next few days and it goes ahead."
Wandoan Polocrosse Club's Emily Bowden will pull on the green and gold after being selected in the Australian National Championships and Barastoc Interstate Series.
Emily has been competition in junior polocrosse for ten years.
Tambo Polocrosse Club's Hunter French is bound for Narrabri this weekend after a great campaign at the Ballarat Nationals and Barastoc Interstate Series.
Combined with his mare Rosebrook Adriana, he picked up a number of prizes across the two competitions.
With over 12 years of competition under his belt, Mr French said he looks forward to "throwing over hand goals" at this weekend's competition.
Mendooran Polocrosse Club's Erica Stuart has had a stellar campaign this season, with the little mare they call "Tanza".
Ms Stuart has spent six years playing polocrosse.
She said she loves watching Sandra Weston and Katie Wills play, but it's sister Julia and cousin Gemma who are her inspirations.
Capella Polocrosse Club's Mace Edmistone credits his brother Riley as not only his favourite player, but a key influence both on and off the field.
Mr Edmistone has spent eight years competing, astride his companion Emugully Tahlee.
He credits his brother to his career success.
"My brother Riley is the reason I have made it this far. He's helped me improve my horsemanship, racquet skills and instincts in the game," Mr Edmistone said.
"He is always encouraging and pushes me to be a better rider, player and person."
Guyra Polocrosse Club's Emily Wamsley will pull on the green & gold and line up against New Zealand this week, as part of the Australian Junior Team.
Having spent eight years competing, Ms Wamsley has been under the guidance of Ella Elks as part of the NEGS program in recent years.
Lara French will take to the field this weekend as part of the Australian Junior Team.
The Tambo Polocrosse Club member will follow in the footsteps of her favourite player Lindsey Doolan, who pulled on the green and gold earlier this year.
She has spent nine years in the sport, and she joins her brother Hunter French, who is also in the team.
Tambo Polocrosse Club's Jett Sargood is following in the footsteps of older brother Sam and will put on the Australian shirt against New Zealand on Friday evening.
Mr Sargood is most looking forward to playing with his team, and riding different horses.
Travis plays has spent five years playing in Wandoan Polocrosse Club and is a big fan of fellow Queenslander, Johnny Franklin.
He'll pull on the Australian shirt after a season that included representing Queensland at both Ballarat Nationals and Barastoc.
The Australian junior team will go head-to-head with New Zealand this weekend in Narrabri, for the first test match taking place under lights on Friday night.
Based in Rockhampton, Central Queensland. Contact: 0437528907
