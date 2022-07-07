Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Five central Qlders make Australia's junior squad ahead of Narrabri polocrosse match against New Zealand

Ben Harden
By Ben Harden
Updated July 7 2022 - 6:46am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Australian Junior Polocrosse team players (L-R) Hunter French, captain Mace Edmistone, Lara French, vice captain Erica Stuart, Emily Bowden, Emily Wamsley, Jett Sargood, and Travis Betts. Picture: Melinda Edmistone

Six junior polocrosse riders from Queensland have been selected in the Australian juniors team which will host a trans-Tasman test series against New Zealand in Narrabri this weekend.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Harden

Ben Harden

Queensland Country Life Journalist

Based in Rockhampton, Central Queensland. Contact: 0437528907

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.