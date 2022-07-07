Queensland Country Life
Home/Markets

Warwick sheep sale yarding impacted by wet weather

Billy Jupp
By Billy Jupp
July 7 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wet weather limited Wednesday's yarding but competition from restockers helped prices rise from the previous week. Photo: Supplied

RECENT wet weather caused the total yarding at this week's Warwick sheep sale to drop to just 364 head, however prices rose as a result.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Billy Jupp

Billy Jupp

Journalist

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.