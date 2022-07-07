Five year plan launched to grow Qld's agricultural workforce

A NEW strategy designed to address agriculture's challenging workforce issues has been released.
The five-year Queensland Agriculture Industry Workforce Plan recognises that while the sector currently employs more than 70,000 people, it is experiencing difficulties in attracting and retaining skilled workers.
Advertisement
Queensland Farmers' Federation chief executive officer Jo Sheppard said the challenge was set to increase as the number of jobs in agriculture was set to increase by 11.3 per cent in 2024-25, she said.
"As the sector continues to modernise, a skilled and appropriately trained workforce, prepared for the challenges and opportunities of the 21st century, is critical for industry to remain competitive," Ms Sheppard said.
"It is important that we work together closely to find effective ways forward in developing our future workforce."
The plan was developed in partnership between the QFF and Jobs Queensland, in collaboration with the Queensland Rural Jobs and Skills Alliance.
Launched by Employment Minister Di Farmer on Thursday, the plan is focused on attracting, training and retaining agricultural workers.
"In 2020-21, Queensland's primary industries were estimated to contribute more than $20 billion in total value to our state economy and we want to ensure the sector keeps growing and is ready to take advantage of emerging opportunities," Ms Farmer said.
"The resilience and capability of this sector to survive long droughts, extensive flooding and Covid-19 disruptions, while continuing to deliver for local and international markets, has been truly impressive.
"This workforce plan and the ongoing collaboration between government, industry and other stakeholders will be a welcome sign for our farmers and food processors who have been working hard to find workforce solutions in a rapidly changing landscape."
The Queensland Agriculture Industry Workforce Environmental Scan, which was used in part to develop the strategy, highlighted four priority agriculture groups, based on gross value of production and employment: grazing (beef cattle and grains), horticulture (fruit and nuts, vegetables, and nurseries), crops (sugar and cotton) and aquaculture.
The plan envisions Queensland's agribusinesses aspire to be leaders in workforce planning and development; and that the state's sustainable, productive and fair agriculture employers and training providers collaborate, engage and develop a diverse and skilled workforce in Queensland's regions.
The four development areas identified are:
Adaptability and business capability - entrepreneurship and business capability for innovation and adaptation to change.
Workforce attraction and diversity - a diverse and inclusive future agriculture workforce.
Workforce retention - agriculture careers and opportunities and becoming employers of choice.
Workforce skilling - future workforce skills in agriculture.
Advertisement
"Employment in agriculture is available in every region in Queensland across metropolitan, rural and remote regions, and includes a range of seasonal, technical and professional roles," Ms Shepphard said.
"The actions that comprise the plan seek to ensure that critical gaps and needs are addressed by strengthening agribusinesses, raising awareness of career and employment opportunities in a changing sector, embedding agtech and innovation, and developing education, training and career pathways."
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.