A CENTRAL Queensland 'calf factory' with proven fattening ability has sold soon after it was auctioned by Elders in Biloela on Thursday.
Offered by the Gomersall family, Hidden Valley covers 2489 hectares (6150 acres) and is estimated to carry 500 breeders with progeny to weaners.
Hidden Valley was initially passed in at auction for $3.75 million. However, the freehold property later sold to Andrew and Amanda Patterson, Albinia Downs, Springsure, for an undisclosed, but understood to be, significantly higher price.
The country is described as predominantly consisting of low undulating hills rising to higher accessible slopes in the ranges to numerous creek flats, which run adjacent to the water courses that run throughout the property.
About 1600ha has undergone development with 1200ha being pulled and 80 per cent raked. Some 440ha has been treated.
The balance of the country is relatively open grazing. The country carries a good body of improved pastures and legumes, supported by soft native grasses. About 90pc of the PMAV is shown as white.
Water is supplied by seven bores, nine dams and three waterholes, supported by numerous springs and soaks found along the water courses.
Hidden Valley is divided into six main paddocks and several holding paddocks. Laneways service much of the property.
The homestead complex is in a picturesque area overlooking Dan Dan Creek.
The marketing of Hidden Valley was handled by Virgil Kenny, Elders, Rockhampton.
