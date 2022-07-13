Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Glenlea and Calmview genetics to be offered

MS
By Matt Sherrington
Updated July 13 2022 - 10:40pm, first published 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Radiant reds: Red Factor bulls are a focus in the Glenlea herd, with close to 50 per cent of Glenlea's bulls possessing a red coat colour.

Glenlea Beef will showcase its data-backed, commercially focussed, highly adaptable article across four sales through the back half of 2022.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MS

Matt Sherrington

Journalist

Howdy. Matt here. I've been with Australian Community Media for 11 years working predominantly across the North Queensland Register and Queensland Country Life. If it's a special publication or feature appearing in these papers, I'm likely the bloke you'll be talking too, particularly if it's beef cattle related.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.