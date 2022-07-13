Glenlea Beef will showcase its data-backed, commercially focussed, highly adaptable article across four sales through the back half of 2022.
The 2022 slate of Glenlea Beef sales, which will incorporate bulls and females from Tony Farrells' Northern Rivers-based, Calmview Charolais stud, include the July 22, Winton Bull Sale, the September 14, Roma Bull Sale, the October 14, Clermont Bull Sale and the October 28, Casino Female Sale.
Glenlea stud principal Roderick Binny said 45 bulls have been selected for the Winton sale, of which 41 are polled and eight are Red Factor.
"These will feature our leading rising two-year-old autumn/early winter born sires, along with very well grown yearling bulls carrying the Fairfield brand," he said.
The Roma sale will see 75 bulls offered.
"It will feature our lead spring born rising two-year-old bulls and a selection of 18-month-old bulls carrying the Fairfield brand."
A further 40 bulls will be presented at Clermont.
"These will be the lead of our summer born bulls, which will all be 20-month-old's and all polled."
The bulls selected for these sales will have extensive data available, including EBV's and carcase scans with all semen testing and health treatments completed.
"We'll then head to New South Wales for the Casino sale, where we'll sell 100 females and 10 bulls. At this sale we expect various local agents and their vendors to present 200 to 300 commercial Charolais-infused females to sell alongside our performance recorded stud and commercial females, which will feature 60 PTIC registered heifers, 20 ready to join heifers, 20 outstanding cows with calves at foot."
Mr Binny said it has been 50 years, this year, since the stud was founded in Tasmania. Before shifting to northern NSW in 2010.
"Glenlea beef is now approaching 1000 Charolais cows in our program. Our future plan is to grow our herd to be the largest Charolais seedstock producer in Australia.
He said the Glenlea herd is the only Charolais stud herd in Australia to include cattle that have been selected and managed in three distinct geographical regions and environments in Australia: Tasmania, Northern NSW and the sub-tropical Far North Coast of NSW.
"We select for high growth rates in an early to mid maturity body type, with as much carcase and yield as possible, while maintaining fat cover, and sensible birthweights, while still being able to produce some of the highest performing maternal traits in the breed in Australia."
Mr Farrell has known Mr Binny for 15 years, and sourced semen from several Glenlea bloodlines to help establish the Calmview stud 18 years ago.
It was 18 months ago, when Mr Binny was looking to expand the numbers to offer through these sales that he approached Mr Farrell to come on board.
"It's hard to find good avenues to sell stock through, so I let Rod know I'd contribute," Mr Farrell said.
"The bulls and females in these sales are always highly consistent, they're fed together, and bred using the same principals."
He said it was important and worthwhile to offer cattle in Winton, Roma and Clermont.
"In those areas we're selling to people with 4000 to 500 head herds. It exposes us to a much larger market. It's good for the Charolais breed and to get the Calmview name out there."
Palgrove Monarch (P) (LT Ledger 0332 (P) x Palgrove Desire 172 (ET)) will be heavily represented by his Calmview sons at the 2022 bull sales.
"The Calmview drafts for these sales are all by well bred sires, with their progeny being heavily polled or PP and having a lot of other benfits to offer the stud or commercial producer."
Howdy. Matt here. I've been with Australian Community Media for 11 years working predominantly across the North Queensland Register and Queensland Country Life. If it's a special publication or feature appearing in these papers, I'm likely the bloke you'll be talking too, particularly if it's beef cattle related.
