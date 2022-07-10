First-rate sires set for Clay Gully sale

Biarra Valley Royal (P), offered by Gareth Laycock, Biarra Valley stud, sold for $36,000 at the 2021 Clay Gully Simmental Bull Sale to Bill Geddes, with auctioneer Michael Smith, Elders.

This is branded content for Clay Gully Simmentals

A selection of 104 high performance predominantly polled sires have been catalogued for the 8th Annual Clay Gully Simmental Bull Sale being held at CQLX, Gracemere, Queensland, on Monday, August 29 from 11am.

The combined sale draft of 76 Traditional Simmental, eight Black Simmental and 20 Simbrah will mainly include bulls from the Laycock family's Clay Gully, Biarra Valley and Brisbane Valley studs.

"We'll also have two invited vendors, which we believe have a similar bull breeding philosophy to us, in Craig and Trudy Hampson, Springfield Simmentals, and new vendors, James and Emily Cochrane, Kendall Park Simmentals," sale coordinator Gareth Laycock said.

The primary selection focuses for the Laycocks centered around soft easy doing well muscled bulls with good bone, a sleek tropical coat type and an excellent temperament.

"We've also chosen bulls with the ability to walk and get out and cover the country," he said.

Lot 1.

Mr Laycock said the 2022 sale team is heavily represented by first drop sons of new sire Jarravale Nevada.

"They're proper meat machines, super thick and powerful with excellent carcasses.

"There are also sons from leading sires in Clay Gully Limited Edition and Lavarta Last Man Standing who're leaving their mark on our herd. As well as your last opportunity to secure sons of the renowned Bokara Freightliner."

The Laycocks pride themselves on building client relationships.

"This is evident in the same clients having bought our bulls for close to 50 years."

Mr Laycock said Clay Gully bulls are renowned for their toughness and doing ability throughout Qld.

"In 2021 we sold a lot of bulls west of Rockhampton with many going to Alpha, Jericho and as far out as Aramac. We also have a strong following in Clermont, Charters Towers, and up to Sarina and Mackay, and south from Rocky down the coast as our bulls are born in similar country and born and bred in ticks and lantana."

Lot 6.

The 2021 sale result was very strong and reflected on the current cattle market. In all 48 traditional and black Simmentals and 11 Simbrah bulls were offered and sold to gross $796,000 for a strong average of $13,492. In a further breakdown, 11 Simbrahs sold to top at $13,000, average $10,000 and gross $110,000, while the 49 Simmentals reached $36,000, and averaged $14,292.

"In 2022 we've increased the number of bulls in an effort to keep our bulk buyers coming back. Hopefully everyone can buy a bull."

He said Unlike other Simmental sales in the region the Clay Gull sale bulls are 100 per cent born and bred in Qld.

"All bulls are prepared in large hilly pasture paddocks and have access to a grain ration for the last bit of their preparation as well as good quality hay and silage.

"The bulls are prepared in large groups and are made to walk and definitely not "lot fed". We believe this is the key to the longevity of our bulls, which is aided by them having been born and bred in the ticky, lantana, forest country of Qld, which has led to them being bred tough to survive whatever is thrown at them. The sale bulls have been worked with bikes, dogs and horses.

"Additionally, climatic conditions leading up to the 2022 sale have been unreal with widespread rainfall across Qld."

Lot 52.

Those unable to attend the sale in person can bid online through the StockLive auction platform.

The bulls will be available for inspection at Gracemere during a bull walk on Sunday, August 28, from 2pm or on property inspection are welcome anytime prior to the sale via appointment.

The sale catalogue will be available to view on the Clay Gully website from mid-July. Hard copies will be posted to all previous buyers and will also be available from the selling agent Elders and GDL.

For pre-sale enquiries please contact sale agents Michael Smith at Elders andBill Beck at GDL or Gareth Laycock on 0430 719 991