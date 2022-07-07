OUTSTANDING Sunshine Coast hinterland lifestyle property Ullathorne has sold at an Elders auction for $1.625 million.
Located on Kandanga Creek Road at Upper Kandanga, the 75 hectare (187 acre) property with panoramic views is located only a few minutes from Kandanga and less than 80km from Noosa Heads.
Ullathorne features quality grazing country ranging from creek flats to undulating ridges, excellent water, with a frontage and a irrigation licence on the permanent Kandanga Creek, dams, tanks and troughs.
The renovated homestead has an owners' retreat, country kitchen plus wide verandahs well suited entertaining.
There is also a large Colorbond shed with a set of undercover steel cattle yards.
The marketing of Ullathorne was handled by Garry Martin and Bruce Smith, Elders.
