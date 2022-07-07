Queensland Country Life
Upper Kandanga's Ullathorne makes $1.625 million

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
July 7 2022 - 12:00am
OUTSTANDING Sunshine Coast hinterland lifestyle property Ullathorne has sold at an Elders auction for $1.625 million.

