Queensland Country Life
Home/News
Opinion

View From the Paddock: Challenges and chances ahead for rural doctors

By Matt Masel
July 9 2022 - 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Masel, RDAQ president.

It's with a sense of responsibility and honour that I take on the role of Rural Doctors Association of Queensland president at a time that presents great challenges as well as great opportunities for rural and remote healthcare.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.