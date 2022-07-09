It's with a sense of responsibility and honour that I take on the role of Rural Doctors Association of Queensland president at a time that presents great challenges as well as great opportunities for rural and remote healthcare.
For over 30 years RDAQ has shown it can make a significant difference for rural healthcare, and with greater numbers will come greater influence.
Advertisement
Doctors and their teams are working incredibly hard to care for their rural communities, with the longstanding shortage of healthcare staff exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic and now stretched even further by the rise in influenza cases.
As a rural generalist based in Goondiwindi I have been experiencing this personally, and I'm aware of many colleagues working extra hours to ensure patients are cared for.
Everyone has a right to the best healthcare, as close to home as possible, including maternity care. This includes rural and remote communities. We often have to remind our city cousins that rural communities are essential to all Queenslanders.
IN OTHER NEWS:
The significant health investment announced in the Queensland budget is very welcome. The boost to regional hospital infrastructure and increased bed numbers is fantastic. However, for country Queenslanders, the most fundamental services occur closer to home in rural general practices and smaller hospitals where there is an ongoing need for significant reinvestment.
With strong rural generalist practice, the need for and pressure on regional and urban services is dramatically reduced. Rural doctors are trained to provide a wide scope of care but cannot do so without adequate hospital and clinic infrastructure, and the right teams of people around them.
These include pharmacists, nurses, allied health providers, disability providers, aged carers and many more. In rural areas these teams operate together across hospital and community practice, and we need state and federal governments also to work together.
I have been so pleased to receive support from other organisations and advocacy groups. They understand I may not be as available to them personally while I'm in this role, but country people are practical and forward-thinking, and they know we all need a voice to fight for rural communities.
Community members are key to making a difference in rural healthcare. When community, consumers and clinicians work together we achieve real change.
- Matt Masel, RDAQ president
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.