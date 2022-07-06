Sunshine Coast's 'last open space' comes to market

THE 'last open space' in close proximity to Maroochydore is on the market, to be sold through what is described as a modified tender process.
Offered by Peter Wise, the 35 hectare (86 acre) freehold Buderim property is already surrounded to urban development.
The Wise family has a long association with the property and has been farmed since the 1880s. About 70 cattle still run on the property.
Two lots are being offered. One is 19.45ha (with 4ha to be retained by Mr Wise) while the other is 18.54ha.
Both lots abut the Sunshine Motorway and join residential areas.
Mr Wise said a development application sought to establish seven precincts including medium and low density residential areas, mixed use, a local centre, and land for environmental management.
It was estimated a maximum of 800 dwellings could be build on the property.
"The proposed precincts support a mix of residential land use types and densities including traditional housing, small lot housing, dual occupancy and units," Mr Wise said.
"Where the site is developed to incorporate different types of residential developments, the yield will vary depending on the proportional distribution of development modes across the site.
"As far as non-residential development is concerned, the local centre precinct represents the limit of non-residential opportunity with the planning document specially tailored to allow for a service station, a limited number of support specialties and potentially a childcare centre.
"In the event that local centre uses were not deemed to be preferred as part of any development, the alternative residential development of the local centre site is available."
The freehold property is being sold through what is described as a modified tender process, with about a four month "evaluation" period, followed by a 21 day period to present a "one and only" offer to purchase.
