Quality improves at Moreton

Ashley Schefe sold 6 tooth heifers and heavy cows for 375.2c or $2251 and 359.2c or $2819 respectively. Medium weight cows from David Gregor sold for 345.2c to realise $1910. J Berghofer sold a pen of cows for 348.2c to return $2234. A bull from Ken Sparks sold for 330.2c to come back at $2938.