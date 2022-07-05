Queensland Country Life
Home/Markets/Cattle Markets

Weaner heifers sell to 449c to return $1257 at Moreton

July 5 2022 - 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Quality improves at Moreton

Agents Boyd O'Brien Bartholomew reported a reduced yarding of 185 head of cattle at Moreton on Tuesday.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.