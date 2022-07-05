Quality improves at Moreton

Agents Boyd O'Brien Bartholomew reported a reduced yarding of 185 head of cattle at Moreton on Tuesday.
Held in wet conditions, quality improved with less off spec cattle yarded. The market for feeders and backgrounders remained unchanged. The export market was slightly easier with a smaller portion of planer cows coming to hand.
Weaner heifers from Graham Knuckey sold to 449.2c/kg to return $1257. Kevin Retschlag sold weaner steers for 471.2c to realise $1130. Heavy feeder steers from Kevin and Jennifer Horrex made 573.2c to come back at $2364. Tim Collins consigned 4 tooth pasture heifers that sold to 390.2c to return $1755.
Ashley Schefe sold 6 tooth heifers and heavy cows for 375.2c or $2251 and 359.2c or $2819 respectively. Medium weight cows from David Gregor sold for 345.2c to realise $1910. J Berghofer sold a pen of cows for 348.2c to return $2234. A bull from Ken Sparks sold for 330.2c to come back at $2938.
