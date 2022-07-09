Farmers need a reliable energy future

Queensland farmers are looking to the future and QFF has been working to investigate the feasibility and commerciality of microgrids for our members. In the recent budget announcements, the Queensland government allocated $10 million to be invested over two years as part of the Queensland Microgrid Pilot Fund, with a view to enabling energy independence and grid modernisation in regional and remote communities. QFF will work closely with government to explore these opportunities more fully for the benefit of Queensland farmers.