Farmers need a reliable energy future

QFF continues to work with industry partners and government to find a way forward to help reduce energy costs for the agricultural sector. Queensland farmers are driving on-farm efficiencies and innovation and working hard to secure an affordable and reliable energy future for their businesses.
QFF's Energy Savers Program has seen farmers across the state introduce a range of measures to increase their efficiency in on-farm energy use and begin planning for their energy future. This program has demonstrated that renewable technologies, tariff flexibility, innovation and other efficiency measures are able to help reduce costs of production and increase reliability of energy on farm.
Advertisement
Queensland farmers are looking to the future and QFF has been working to investigate the feasibility and commerciality of microgrids for our members. In the recent budget announcements, the Queensland government allocated $10 million to be invested over two years as part of the Queensland Microgrid Pilot Fund, with a view to enabling energy independence and grid modernisation in regional and remote communities. QFF will work closely with government to explore these opportunities more fully for the benefit of Queensland farmers.
As the future of Queensland energy undergoes a rapid transition, we are committed to working with government and other stakeholders to ensure energy remains dependable and affordable for the food, fibre and foliage sectors.
Reliable and affordable energy is critical for the sustainability of Queensland's agricultural sector. A clear path for an energy transition is essential to establishing long-term solutions for affordable energy pricing and its impacts on the water-energy nexus and productivity on farm.
The state budget also included funding to improve electricity supply, including upgrades to assets, with a focus on renewables that include an allocation of $68.2 million to the Wambo Wind Farm, $16.9 million to develop the Karar Wind Farm, $15 million for the Central Queensland Hydrogen Project and a further $13 million investment for the pumped hydro storage at Borumba Dam.
As successfully advocated by QFF, funding has been earmarked in the State Budget for drought relief over four years from 2022-23, to continue to deliver drought assistance programs including continual support for DRECS (drought relief from energy charges scheme) and ETAS (electricity tariff adjustment scheme).
Ultimately we are unable to achieve energy security, resilience, affordability and energy independence, without the support and long-term vision of both state and federal governments. It must be a collaborative effort.
QFF is hopeful that the Queensland Energy Plan, due to be released towards the end of the year, will provide overdue clarity by including meaningful pricing reforms, renewable energy targets, and enabling regulation for regional grid innovation. Meaningful stakeholder and industry consultation is essential in the development of the Energy Plan and QFF is working with the Queensland government to make the energy requirements of farmers are understood and considered.
We need energy to produce food and it is critical that the cost of food production does not increase as a result of the energy transition. QFF encourages both the state and federal governments to work as closely with industry and community as possible in building long-term energy security, resilience and affordability for Queensland.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.