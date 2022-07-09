Queensland Country Life
Opinion

Industry input essential in development of state's energy plan

By Allan Dingle, Queensland Farmers' Federation President
July 9 2022 - 9:00pm
Farmers need a reliable energy future

QFF continues to work with industry partners and government to find a way forward to help reduce energy costs for the agricultural sector. Queensland farmers are driving on-farm efficiencies and innovation and working hard to secure an affordable and reliable energy future for their businesses.

