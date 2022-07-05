THE large scale 10,330 square kilometre (2.55 million acre) Mungerannie Aggregation is on the market, to be sold through an expressions of interest process closing on August 5.
Located in north east South Australia, the aggregation is described as low cost, organic breeding and fattening country.
The aggregation comprises of four pastoral leases and has three strategically located homestead complexes.
The diverse property includes Cooper Creek channel country, productive vegetated dunefields and swale swamps, open gibber downs with braided watercourses, and Derwent River floodout country in the west.
Water is supplied by five capped bores, dams, waterholes in Cooper Creek, swamps, lakes and creek systems in season.
The aggregation is being offered bare of livestock, plant and equipment.
Contact Barry Hoare, 0427 134 750, or Scott Kostecki, 0428 182 222, Leichardt Group.
