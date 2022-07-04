Downs Rugby played host to an incredible festival of rugby, the 2022 Queensland Country Rugby Union State Championships last Friday, Saturday and Sunday across two venues, Toowoomba Grammar School and Toowoomba Sports Ground.
While the weather put on a show of its own, the competition was tough and a huge success bringing together approximately 650 participants from all parts of Queensland and really showcasing the wonderful facilities on offer in Toowoomba.
South Queensland, Central Queensland, North Queensland and Brisbane Junior Rugby Union teams all competed in Under 13 Boys, Under 14 Boys, Under 15 Girls and Under 16 Boys, making it a premium competition.
South Queensland proved to be strong across the board, taking out the Under 14 Boys, Under 15 Girls, Under 16 Boys, with Brisbane Junior Rugby Union taking out the Under 13 Championships in the teenage comp.
In Seniors, it was a complete three from three for South Queensland, winning Under 19 Men's, Open Women's and Open Men's Championships.
Downs Rugby is grateful for the support from Queensland Country Rugby Union, Toowoomba Grammar School, Department of Sport and Recreation, Toowoomba Regional Council, Event Partners Barenbrug and Black Truck Sales Isuzu Ute. This last week of rugby has been a welcome economic boost for our region and highlighted to many Toowoomba's capability as a hosting centre.
From this competition the teenage selection for team Queensland Country took place with nine Downs players making the cut. We are extremely proud to announce the Queensland Country selections from Downs Rugby Region:
