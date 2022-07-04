Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Downs hosts country rugby state champs

July 4 2022 - 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Downs Rugby played host to an incredible festival of rugby, the 2022 Queensland Country Rugby Union State Championships last Friday, Saturday and Sunday across two venues, Toowoomba Grammar School and Toowoomba Sports Ground.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.