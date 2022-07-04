Queensland Country Life
Lamb prices slide by about $20 a head at Warwick weekly sheep sale

Billy Jupp
July 4 2022 - 7:00pm
The absence of some regular buyers caused prices to ease across the board at last Wednesday's Warwick sheep sale. Photo: Billy Jupp

STORE lamb prices continued a downward trend at last Wednesday's sheep sale at Warwick, with plainer types selling for about $20 a head less on average than the previous week's sale.

