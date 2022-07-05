.
Tom Nixon of Devon Court Herefords is one of 20 participants selected in the 22/23 Advancing Beef Leaders program which is a tailored leadership and professional development program for emerging producer and community leaders.
The program is delivered by a partnership of Department of Agriculture and Fisheries extension staff and private consultants, and aims to skill and enthuse those who wish to become more involved in community and industry organisations.
ABL overlays relevant technical skills with appropriate self-development; encouraging participants to build stronger networks and spark the confidence needed to contribute and influence.
The program offers participants personalised training, peer and industry networking and a unique opportunity for mentoring from the program's pool of ABL alumni, current leaders and guest speakers.
Mr Nixon said he is delighted he was accepted into the leadership group.
"A big part of what I am looking for is the mentoring component," he said.
"I think it helps when you have someone who thinks outside the square to help you model your business.
"Another of the aspects is how to manage your business and retain staff.
"I think this will help me with our core breeding business, which is breeding quality Herefords and will help me make a bigger contribution to our breed."
Justin Heaven, TSBE General Manager Food Leaders Australia, said Tom was part of the 2020 Emerging Exporters Program cohort, which provided an oversight on the requirements for export and built confidence for Devon Court to develop an export market into New Zealand.
"Tom confirmed that the Emerging Exporters Program was one of the most beneficial programs he had participated in and it gave him the confidence to apply for the Advancing Beef Leader program," said Mr Heaven.
The ABL program modules include: understanding self and others, spheres of influence, technical foundations, economic and financial fundamentals, business and succession planning, governance and communications.
In all, 10 participants have been selected from the Maranoa and 10 from far north Queensland.
They are Allison Becker, Tim Clay, Cody Close, Samantha Curran, Elsie Dodd, Leanne Hardwick, Sophie Hartley, Ann-Maree Johnson, Mitch Koster, Tom Nixon, and John Syme from the Maranoa.
Far north Queenslanders are Kasmin Brotherton, Cailan Byrnes, Bill Bjurstrom, Lara Conaghan, Emily Corbett, Kate Hams, Ian Masterson, Mandy Pickering, Brandy-lee Shannon, Dan Slaney, and Keerah Steele.
The program was launched in 2020 and participants from other parts of Queensland were selected.
