Queensland Country Life
Home/Agribusiness

Tom Nixon selected as Devon Court

Helen Walker
By Helen Walker
Updated July 5 2022 - 7:03am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Helen Walker

Helen Walker

Toowoomba-based Journalist

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.