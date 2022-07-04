Vendors yarded 2136 head for the annual Monto feature weaner and store sale held by KellCo Rural Agencies on June 29.
An excellent yarding of weaners was met with very solid buyer competition.
Cattle were drawn from all local areas along with the Boyne Valley, Kalpowar, Biloela, Thangool, Eidsvold and Proston.
Buyers were in attendance and operating from the local area, Central Queensland and the Darling Downs.
Judge for the day was Adam Hatton.
SM Knight sold Angus cross yearling steers to 541.2c to average 382.5kg and $2070/hd.
G Webley sold Charolais cross yearling steers to 508.2c for 425kg and $2159/hd.
Cedar Creek Grazing sold Angus yearling steers to 546.2c for 368kg and $2014/hd.
Lamb Pastoral sold Red Brahman yearling steers to 496.2c for 352kg and $1751/hd.
PG and DL Sinclair sold Santa weaner steers at 664.2c for 290kg and $1929/hd.
AJ Allison sold Angus weaner steers at 626.2c for 316kg and $1981/hd.
Moondah Cattle sold Brangus weaner steers at 726.2c for 265kg and $1919/hd.
G Walsh sold Brangus weaner steers at 698.2c for 264kg and $1846/hd.
McArthur Holdings sold Angus cross weaner steers at 702.2c for 231kg and $1626/hd.
S Williams sold Santa weaner steers at 610.2c for 274kg and $1675/hd.
NF and JE Keitley sold Droughtmaster weaner steers at 632.2c for 272kg and $1720/hd.
R and L Blyton sold Charbray cross weaner steers at 630.2c for 299kg and $1887/hd.
JD Wyatte sold Brahman weaner steers at 588.2c for 249kg and $1465/hd.
M Lamb sold Brahman weaner steers at 588.2 for 280kg $1651/hd.
JE Frank sold Brangus yearling heifers for 555c at 397kg and $2206/hd.
Cedar Creek Grazing sold Brangus yearling heifers for 538.2c at 358kg and $1930/hd.
AJ Allison sold Angus cross weaner heifers for 558.2c at 302kg for $1688/hd.
LD Wilson sold Brangus weaner heifers for 558.2c at 214kg and $1197/hd.
G Augustine Jnr sold Charbray cross weaner heifers for 558.2c at 252kg and $1407/hd.
Moondah Cattle sold Santa weaner heifers for 540.2c at 238kg and $1290/hd.
B Jenkins sold Charbray weaner heifers for 562.2c at 222kg and $1248/hd.
