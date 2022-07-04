Queensland Country Life
Home/Markets/Cattle Markets

Brangus weaner steers make 726c/$1919 at Monto

July 4 2022 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grand champion pen winners PG and DL Sinclair sold Santa weaner steers at 664.2c for 290kg and $1929/hd.

Vendors yarded 2136 head for the annual Monto feature weaner and store sale held by KellCo Rural Agencies on June 29.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.