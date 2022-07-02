Rockhampton's Junior Beef Show is celebrating three decades of paving a pathway for the next generation of beef industry leaders this year.
The three-day event wrapped up on Thursday night with a presentation dinner acknowledging the competitors achievements.
Advertisement
Broad ribbons, prizes and trophies were awarded to kids who excelled during the week in junior judging, parading, led steer competition and herdsman awards.
Peewee: 1st place Nariah Cooke, 2nd place Jaxson Dodson, 3rd place Tate Ryan, 4th place Layla Sullivan, and 5th place Makenda Schunemann.
Eight and under 10 yrs: 1st place Thomas Orphant, 2nd place Isla Sullivan, 3rd place Max Sedgman, 4th place Arabella Wendt, and 5th place Adisyn Dodson.
Ten and under 12 yrs: 1st place Annalise Jones, 2nd place Heidi Dolinski, 3rd place Danny Gould, 4th place Trey Lawrie, and 5th place Chloe Rule.
Twelve and under 14 yrs: 1st place Annaka Hanson, 2nd place Riley Orphant, 3rd place Tyler Hyden, 4th place Ben Kingston, 5th place Daniel Pryor.
Fourteen and under 16 yrs: 1st place Dallas Mollenhagen, 2nd place Cody Mortimer, 3rd place Riley Jensen, 4th place Lachlan Donoghue, and 5th place Dawson Jones.
Sixteen and under 25 yrs: 1st place Tim Connor, 2nd place Piper Christensen, 3rd place Georgie Spencer, 4th place Rhianon Braithwaite, and 5th place Alex Olive.
Based in Rockhampton, Central Queensland. Contact: 0437528907
Based in Rockhampton, Central Queensland. Contact: 0437528907
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.