Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Top Junior Beef Show handlers recognised at presentation dinner

Ben Harden
By Ben Harden
Updated July 2 2022 - 4:53am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Rockhampton's Junior Beef Show is celebrating three decades of paving a pathway for the next generation of beef industry leaders this year.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Harden

Ben Harden

Queensland Country Life Journalist

Based in Rockhampton, Central Queensland. Contact: 0437528907

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.