Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Calling all former Showgirls - it is party time

Helen Walker
By Helen Walker
Updated July 2 2022 - 12:16am, first published 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Queensland Country Life Showgirl Roll of Honour.

The Queensland Country Life Showgirl competition will celebrate 40 years since it was launched at the Brisbane Royal Show in 1983.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Helen Walker

Helen Walker

Toowoomba-based Journalist

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.