The Queensland Country Life Showgirl competition will celebrate 40 years since it was launched at the Brisbane Royal Show in 1983.
The competition is co-hosted by Queensland Country Life, the state's leading rural newspaper and the Queensland Chamber of Agricultural Shows.
Organisers now have birthday celebrations underway and former Showgirl Kylee Farmer, now Kylee Matthews, will make contact with the former winners to include them in the celebrations.
Also, should any of the winners be known to our readers, could you please make them aware of the celebration, so they can contact Kylee.
If you were a former Showgirl winner or runner-up can you please email your details to kylematthews4720@gmail.com
