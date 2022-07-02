Weaner sale combines with Santa and Santa infused sale at Blackall

Blackall's monthly weaner sale was run in conjunction with the first annual Santa and Santa infused sale on Thursday and attracted a yarding of more than 6000 head of cattle.
The introduction of the Santa infused sale saw an exceptional yarding of cattle which is testament to the Santa Gertrudis breed and favourable current seasonal conditions.
A total prize pool of over $45,000 was distributed and we would like to congratulate all vendors and winners.
EW and EM Moller, Ci-Za, Blackall, sold Santa Gertrudis feeder steers for 500c weighing 479kg to return 2395.16/hd.
Mitchell Britton, Winhaven, Aramac, sold Santa Gertrudis steers for 698.2c weighing 255.6kg to return $1784.77/hd.
Champion Livestock, Longway, Longreach, sold Santa Gertrudis steers for 710c weighing 237kg to return $1683/hd.
Alice Downs Grazing Co, Alice Downs, Blackall, sold Santa Gertrudis cows for $2620.
These cows won first place in class 5 (Santa or Santa infused PTIC females) in the Santa infused weaner sale judging.
Hatton Family Trust, Powella, Aramac, sold Santa Gertrudis steers for 685.2c averaging 318.9kg returning $2185.19/hd.
They also won first place in class 3 (Santa heifers) in the Santa infused weaner sale judging with this pen making 668.2c averaging 284kg returning $1897.69/hd.
JJ Scully a/c Ryan Brothers, Nudgee, Blackall, sold Santa Gertrudis cross heifers for 558.2c weighing 348kg for a return of $1944/hd. They had also sold Santa Gertrudis steers for 526.2c weighing 421kg for a return of $2218/hd.
In the Santa infused sale they had placed second with Santa infused heifers class 4 for 488.2c weighing 356kg for a return of $1740/hd, as well being placed second for Santa Gertrudis PTIC cows class 5 for $2400/hd.
WK and P Graham, Tijuana, Muttaburra, sold Santa Gertrudis steers for 574.2c weighing 305kg for a return of $1756/hd. They had also sold Santa Gertrudis cross mickeys for 606.2c weighing 230kg for a return of $1397/hd.
In the Santa infused sale they placed second with Santa heifers class 3 making 490.2/kg weighing 310kg for a return of $1519/hd.
GW Welsh Pty Ltd, Bimerah, Longreach, sold Angus cross steers for 702.2c weighing 244kg to return $1716 and heifers for 480c weighing 307kg to return $1473/hd. Girrawheen Grazing Co, Maylands, Aramac, sold Droughtmaster steers for 544.2c weighing 328kg to return $1788/hd.
Katandra Ag P/L, Windsor Park, Richmond, sold Angus steers for 475.2c averaging 540kg returning $2566.08/hd. Heart 2J Cattle Co, Spring Creek, Alpha, sold Angus cross steers for 699.2c averaging 276.1kg returning $1930.16/hd.
BC and JC Williams, Barcaldine, sold Angus cross steers for 570.2c weighing 321kg for a return of $1835/hd. Bull Creek Rural Contracting, Homleigh, Prairie, sold Santa Gertrudis steers for 552.2c weighing 335kg for a return of $1852/hd. Ronlow Park Partnership, Ronlow, Pentland, sold Brahman cross mickeys for 548.2c weighing 257kg for a return of $1411/hd.
R and F Moyse, Dunraven, Blackall, sold Santa Gertrudis steers for 526.2c weighing 374kg for a return of $1969/hd. RK and L Politch, The Scour, Blackall, sold Charolais steers for 550.2c weighing 351kg for a return of $2110/hd. AF Kreig, Benalla, Blackall, sold Santa Gertrudis cross steers for 430.0c weighing 549kg for a return of $2363/hd. Romulus Past Trust, Romulus, Blackall, sold Santa heavy feeder steers for 514.2c at 517kg to return $2660/hd.
CA Hauff and Son, The Springs, Blackall, sold Hereford feeder steers for 512.2c at 513kg to return $2625/hd and also sold Santa cross steers for 510.2c at 517kg to return $2640/hd. Kelly Hauff, The Springs, Blackall, sold good quality Droughtmaster cross feeder steers for 494.2c at 513kg to return $2536/hd. Mt Macquarie Pastoral, Mt Macquarie, Blackall, sold Simbrah feeders for 520.2c at 491kg to return $2552/hd.
Cootabynia Pasoral Co, Cootabynia, Blackall, sold good quality Hereford steers for 508.2c at 512kg to return $2602/hd. GJ and JM Bambling, Glenavon, Aramac, sold Charbray steers for 556.2c at 395kg to return $2196/hd and also sold Charbray heifers for 528.2c at 373kg to return $1970/hd.
RL and TA Bambling, Glenavon, Aramac, sold Charbray steers for 540.2c at 407kg to return $2198/hd. Gray Partnership, Abrach, Longreach, sold Santa steers for 492.2c at 552kg to return $2719/hd. Adams and Son, Darracourt, Blackall, sold Santa cross steers for 518.2c at 411kg to return $2132/hd. Swan Hill Cattle Co, Swan Hill, Blackall, sold Santa steers for 528.2c at 391kg to return $2067/hd.
Toobrack Grazing, Toobrack, Longreach, sold Hereford cross steers for 570.2c at 303kg to return $1728/hd. Kerry and Patricia Bailey, Margo, Isisford, sold Santa weaner steers for 642.2c at 275kg to return $1768/hd. RJ and AV Whiting, Inerurie, Jericho, sold Simmental cross weaners for 670.2c at 270kg to return $1806/hd. RJ Murphy, Everton, Aramac, sold Santa feeder steers to a top of 504.2c weighing 462kg to return $2327.08/hd.
Rosemount Grazing, Rosemount, Barcaldine, sold Charolais feeder steers to top at 518.2c weighing 445kg to return $2305.99/hd. Neverfail Cattle Co, Neverfail, Blackall, sold a run of feeder steers to top at 512.2c weighing 450kg to return $2304.90. Killarney Park Grazing, Killarney Park, Tambo, sold a run of Santa weaner steers that took out the champion pen of Santa weaner steers and sold for 550.2c weighing 330kg to return $1812.49/hd.
JJ O'Dell, Colorado, Jericho, sold a run of Charolais weaners with the steers selling to a top of 668.2c weighing 298kg to return $1992.23/hd. Fortuna Pastoral Co, Cherhill, Aramac, sold a run of Brahman weaners with the steers selling to a top of 600.2c weighing 223kg to return $1341.14/hd. Everton Cattle Co, Everton, Aramac, sold a run of Santa and Santa Angus steers reaching a top of 716.2c weighing 227kg to return $1629.36/hd.
BA and SA Edwards, Oma, Isisford, sold a run of Santa/Charolais cross steers topping at 684.2c weighing 270kg to return $1847.34/hd.
Wally Cooper, Tanamera, Longreach, sold a run of Santa cross weaners with the steers topping at 728.2c weighing 204kg to return $1490.67/hd.
JH and RG Banks Pty Ltd, Springleigh, Blackall, sold Santa cross heifers to top at 454.2c weighing 500kg to return $2271/hd.
Bulls under 450kg sold to 280c, average 280c, and bulls over 450kg made 268c, average 263c.
Cows 300-400kg sold to 250c, average 223c, cows 400-500kg made 300c, average 295c, and cows over 500kg reached 320c, to average 315c.
Heifers under 220kg made 543c, average 478c, heifers 220-280kg sold to 620c, averaging 494c, heifers 280-350kg reached 668c, average 479c, heifers 350-450kg made 528c, average 436c, and heifers over 450kg sold to 470c, averaging 432c.
Steers under 220kg sold to 728c, average 626c, steers 220-280kg sold to 716c, averaging 632c, steers 280-350kg made 685c, average 571c, steers 350-400kg reached 558c, average 521c, steers 400-550kg made 540c, average 499c, and steers over 550kg sold to 502c, average 443c.
Mickeys made to 626c, to average 461c.
Cows and calves made to $2620/unit, averaging $2191/unit.
PTIC heifers sold to $2620, average $2291.
