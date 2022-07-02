Queensland Country Life
Home/Markets/Cattle Markets

Top Santa weaner heifers make 668.2c/$1897 at Blackall.

July 2 2022 - 9:00am
Weaner sale combines with Santa and Santa infused sale at Blackall

Blackall's monthly weaner sale was run in conjunction with the first annual Santa and Santa infused sale on Thursday and attracted a yarding of more than 6000 head of cattle.

