Weaner sale combines with Santa and Santa infused sale at Blackall

JJ O'Dell, Colorado, Jericho, sold a run of Charolais weaners with the steers selling to a top of 668.2c weighing 298kg to return $1992.23/hd. Fortuna Pastoral Co, Cherhill, Aramac, sold a run of Brahman weaners with the steers selling to a top of 600.2c weighing 223kg to return $1341.14/hd. Everton Cattle Co, Everton, Aramac, sold a run of Santa and Santa Angus steers reaching a top of 716.2c weighing 227kg to return $1629.36/hd.

