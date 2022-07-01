Numbers, prices down at Dalby

The supply of stock reduced by 1590 head to 3069 at Dalby on Wednesday.
One single consignment of 440 head from SA, plus 257 head from far western Queensland, and 71 from NSW helped to lift overall supply.
Advertisement
Not all usual export buyers were in attendance, and another did not operate. The regular feed and restocker buying panel was boosted by additional supermarket support.
Light weight yearling steers returning to the paddock experienced a further fall of 28c/kg. Medium weight yearling steers to feed remained unchanged in price.
A lift in the overall standard of the heavy weight yearling steers to feed improved average prices. Light weight yearling heifers returning to the paddock averaged 6c/kg less. Medium and heavy weight yearling heifers to feed averaged 27c to 33ckg cheaper.
All classes of cows continued to lose ground in price with reductions of 18c to 28c/kg with plain condition medium weights the most affected.
Light weight yearling steers returning to the paddock made to 700c with a large sample averaging 579c/kg. Medium weight yearling steers to feed averaged 544c and made to 570c/kg. Heavy weight yearling steers to feed were well supplied and averaged 520c with sales to 550c, with supermarket support to 514c/kg.
Light weight yearling heifers made to 600c with a fair sample averaging 500c/kg. Yearling heifers to feed averaged from 463c to 483c with sales to 516c/kg. Heavy weight yearling heifers to feed made to the occasional 500c to average 445c/kg.
A handful of bullocks made to 416c/kg. Medium weight 2 score cows averaged 286c and made to 299c/kg. Good heavy weight cows averaged 337c with the very occasional sale to 351c/kg. Heavy weight bulls made to 328c/kg. Cows and calves made to $2800/unit.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.