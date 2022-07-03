EVERY Wednesday for the past four decades a familiar sight has greeted visitors to the weekly Warwick sheep sale.
Over the chorus of auctioneers catching bids and buyers jostling for pens remains a father and son who have purchased countless sheep throughout the past 40 years.
Warwick locals Bill and Angus Gross have regularly sourced lamb for their business GR Prime Lamb and Pork, and have seen plenty of changes to the lamb industry over the course of their journey.
"When I first started coming it was mostly Merinos and first-cross lambs," Bill said.
"These days though, the Dorpers have really taken over and make up the majority of the numbers.
"Not much else changes though, you still see the same faces every week, which is always a highlight of the sale for me."
The changing nature of sheep breeds is not the only shift the industry has seen in recent years, with Warwick becoming the only live-auction sheep selling centre in the state.
"We used to have sales at Dalby most recently and in years gone by, there was a few other towns that had sales as well," Bill said.
"It's a bit sad to see those sales drop off, but I suppose that's the way things go."
Despite it being the only live auction sheep sale in the state, Mr Gross' son Angus said the quality on offer at Warwick was always top notch.
"We are meat wholesalers and we like to buy locally to support the sale and there is always quality lambs on offer," he said.
"In fact, I think the industry here is getting stronger and stronger all the time.
"We supply a lot of lambs across south-east Queensland into places like Brisbane, the Gold Coast and really across the east of the state.
"It's close to all of the abattoirs and really isn't too far to come for most processors and producers.
"I think it's important to support the sale because it is the last one left and we'd hate to see it go."
Having their roots firmly planted in the lamb industry, the company also provides local businesses with pork products with Carey Brothers Abattoir at Yangan processing the bulk of the meat.
While Angus takes on the bulk of the day-to-day operations of the business, he said it wouldn't be possible without his father's guidance.
"He has taught me everything I know and it's really good to have him here every week," he said.
"Every week he likes to come and have a look at what the market is doing and he's the first to tell me if he thinks a pen I've bought is good or no good."
As for the future, Angus said he would love to see his two children enter the business and take it into a third generation.
"I'd love to see it happen, but it is up to them of course," he said.
"We'll try and make it happen, but it is a tough game to get into.
"I think you almost have to be born into this game so hopefully it can go on for another generation."
