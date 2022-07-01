Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Lockyer Valley sheep producers record spate of wild dog attacks

Billy Jupp
By Billy Jupp
July 1 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grantham's Awassi Cheesery has been hit hard by wild dog acts brought on by recent wet weather. Photo: Billy Jupp

THE state's wetter than average autumn has sparked new worries for sheep graziers in the form of a spike in wild dog attacks.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Billy Jupp

Billy Jupp

Journalist

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.