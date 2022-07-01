THE state's wetter than average autumn has sparked new worries for sheep graziers in the form of a spike in wild dog attacks.
Producers in some of the hardest-hit regions have recorded significant losses due to wild dogs, some have lost up to 50 per cent of their herds.
One such grazier that has recorded major losses is David Piggott, who said his operation Awassi Cheesery at Grantham in the Lockyer Valley had been "smashed by wild dogs".
"I would estimate we have probably lost about 40pc to wild dogs and a further 10pc of our flock to the rains or flooding," Mr Piggott told the Queensland Country Life.
"Admittedly, some of the ewes have struggled to lamb during the wet, but the majority of the losses have been because of wild dogs, which have come out of the hills in numbers because of the rain."
The Piggotts are currently using a number of different methods to help curb the impact of the feral animals, such as baiting and given ewes with horns their own cattle bell, which can help draw attention if they are under attack.
"We only put the bells on ewes with horns because they don't come off as easily and I'd have to say that has helped us save quite a few so far, the rams are pretty good at looking after themselves, but we've found the ewes need a little bit of help," Mr Piggott said.
"As well as that, we have also contracted a really good trapper, who has been doing it for a long time, and he has made a massive impact.
"We have also started our own baiting program, which has gone pretty well because we are currently losing about 12 baits a day, but I would still like to see a bit more being done from the powers that be to give us a hand."
A Queensland Department of Agriculture and Fisheries spokesperson said while the state government had implemented a variety of support measures to producers impacted by feral animals, the bulk of assistance was down to local councils.
"Depending on the invasive animal and the location, a variety of means can be deployed including baiting, trapping, fencing, the use of guardian animals and working with your neighbours," the spokesperson said.
"Since 2015, the state government has committed $19.75 million through the Queensland Feral Initiative program to assist regional communities with the construction of cluster fencing.
"This funding has been complemented by $9.2 million from the federal government."
Lockyer Valley Regional Council environment portfolio councillor Michael Hagan said while the council had not recently done surveillance of feral animals, he would not be surprised to see an increase in activity.
"Most livestock attacks in the Lockyer Valley are by wild dogs, which contain varying degrees of a genetic strain of the Australian Dingo," Mr Hagan said.
"While no surveillance-based research has been conducted recently, environmental conditions this year including abundant food supplies are likely to lead to increased wild animal populations."
Mr Hagan said council support was available to producers who have been impacted by wild dogs.
"Under the Biosecurity Act 2014, all landholders have a general biosecurity obligation to take action with regards to all restricted and prohibited biosecurity matter on their land and council provides a range of support to assist landholders in meeting those responsibilities," he said.
"[The] council's Landholder Invasive Animal Control Subsidy Program assists customers to develop their own management plan focused on the seasons and potential natural events which may or may not impact its effectiveness and includes education on the rules and use of low risk fluoroacetic acid baiting programs."
