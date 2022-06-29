Queensland Country Life
Mount Isa Showgirl Amy Kuhne to represent region at Ekka

Updated June 29 2022 - 11:20pm, first published 10:00am
2021 Sub Chamber representative Chloe Johnston; 2022 Sub Chamber representative and Mount Isa Showgirl Amy Kuhne and Cloncurry and District Showgirl Leonie Ansell. Photo: Mount Isa Show Society.

Mount Isa's 2022 Showgirl is heading to the Royal Queensland Show in August after progressing to the Queensland Showgirl finals.

