Mount Isa's 2022 Showgirl is heading to the Royal Queensland Show in August after progressing to the Queensland Showgirl finals.
The Central and North West Sub Chamber competition was held in Mount Isa on June 26 with two representatives; Cloncurry and District Showgirl Leonie Ansell and Mount Isa Showgirl Amy Kuhne going head to head for a spot for the finals of Queensland Country Life Showgirl.
The Queensland Country Life Showgirl Awards is a leadership program for all young women aged 18-28 to engage in their communities and the agricultural show movement in Queensland.
The Showgirl Awards aim to "recognise, develop and celebrate young female leaders in our communities". The Showgirl Awards allow agricultural shows to engage young women in their communities to develop their leadership skills and confidence to continue their involvement in and represent their agricultural show.
Mount Isa Showgirl Amy Kuhne was declared the finalist to represent Central and North West at the Brisbane Ekka in August where representatives from across the state will compete for the title of Queensland Country Life Showgirl.
Mount Isa Agriculture Show Society said choosing the finalist was a difficult decision.
"Both ladies were winners, as they displayed a high standard of maturity and extensive knowledge of our region," the society said.
"This made it hard for the judges, as they deliberated over their final decision.
"We congratulate Amy Kuhne and wish her well as she represents the Sub Chamber at State Finals."
Samantha Campbell (nee Walton) has worked for regional and rural publications across News South Wales, Queensland and the Northern Territory and is currently the senior journalist at the North West Star in Mount Isa. Sam enjoys family life on their cattle station with her husband and two kids and competes in local campdraft and rodeo events. Email: samantha.campbell@austcommunitymedia.com.au
