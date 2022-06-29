Queensland Country Life
Rockhampton Regional Council waives landing fees for RFDS, RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service

Updated June 29 2022 - 11:15pm, first published 11:00pm
CHRS aircrew officer Dave Paterson, CHRS executive director Mark Fewtrell, Mayor Tony Williams, RFDS nurse manager Claire Hilder and Cr Neil Fisher. Picture: Rockhampton Council

Rockhampton Regional Council will waiver more than $166,000 in landing fees at the Rockhampton Airport, for Queensland's Royal Flying Doctor Service (RFDS) and RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service (CHRS).

