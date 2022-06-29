Rockhampton Regional Council will waiver more than $166,000 in landing fees at the Rockhampton Airport, for Queensland's Royal Flying Doctor Service (RFDS) and RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service (CHRS).
The Council presented cheques for $123,269.24 to the RFDS and $43,525.75 to CHRS.
Advertisement
The annual tradition of wavering the landing fees for the life savings services has been in place for more than 20 years.
Rockhampton Region Mayor Tony Williams said that the Council is extremely grateful for the lifesaving services that the RFDS and CHRS provide to the local community.
"Both the RFDS and CHRS do so much for the community, and Council is once again honoured to reimburse 100pc of their landing fees," Mayor Williams said.
"This is a token of our appreciation in recognition of the important role that both services offer to those in need of urgent medical attention."
Councillor Neil Fisher said it is wonderful to once again donate towards these essential, lifesaving services.
"In the past year, RFDS landed 1726 times at Rockhampton Airport, transported a total of 2720 patients and flew more than 1 500 000 kilometres," Cr Fisher said.
"CHRS also made a significant impact with 462 rescues, 340 patients transferred and 674 hours flown throughout the period."
RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service Executive Director Mark Fewtrell said CHRS have completed a record number of rescue missions since the introduction of the more advanced AW139 helicopter.
"Since the faster, more advanced AW139 helicopter joined the RACQ CapRescue fleet, our crew has responded to approximately 24pc more tasks than in previous years," Mr Fewtrell said.
"Unfortunately, the increase in rescues also means that our costs have risen quite significantly.
"This donation from the Rockhampton Regional Council comes during a time of great need, and we thank Council for their continued investment in saving the lives of Central Queenslanders."
Royal Flying Doctor Service Chief Executive Officer Meredith Staib said the organisation is incredibly grateful for Council's ongoing support.
"Our Rockhampton Base transfers the most patients of the 12,000 patients we fly across Queensland each year, and in the period of the landing fees, our crews flew the equivalent distance of almost two trips to the moon and back - delivering lifesaving care along the way," Ms Staib said.
"This donation will help keep us in the air so we can continue to provide the finest care to the furthest corner - 24 hours a day, seven days a week."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.