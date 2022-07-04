Health and nutrition drive goat productivity

TRAPROCK goat producer Matt Bartlett says one thing is for certain, goats are not sheep.
"In a rangeland sense there are plenty of similarities, but the differences are still massive," Mr Bartlett said.
"We have the skills to muster and physically handle goats, but where we need to increase our knowledge is animal health and nutrition.
"It's a real challenge, for example, knowing what drench or dosage of a drench to use, or what feeding regime will deliver the most efficient weight gains."
The Bartlett family runs about 4000 breeding does on their traprock country, attracted by the strong, ongoing global demand for goat meat.
Australia's goat population is estimated to be between four million and six million head, with about 95 per cent of the goat meat processed exported.
Alltech Lienert Australia goat specialist Reza Tahmasbi said there had been a huge rise in the goat industry, with many traditional sheep producers making the switch with great success.
"Two factors are driving the industry," Mr Tahmasbi said.
"The first of course is the very attractive $10 and even $11/kg-plus dressed carcase prices.
The second is the level of protection that exclusion fences are delivering to breeding operations.
"The combination of the two has created a genuine profitability in the goat industry."
Mr Tahmasbi the goat's ability to browse and thrive in a dry climate made the animal ideal for Australia's semi-arid conditions.
"A goat's physiology is virtually the same as a sheep's, but the goats ability to source and digest high roughage diets makes them unique," Mr Tahmasbi said.
"The fertility of goats and their strong adaptability even with relatively low husbandry inputs also makes them attractive, particularly as labour in rural areas continues to be a challenge."
Mr Tahmasbi said feed supplements were increasingly being used, especially to more efficiently increase the live weights of animals.
Supplementary feeding helped maintain good rumen function and promoted good animal health, particularly when feed supplies were less than optimal, he said.
"Supplementary feeding should satisfy the animals need for protein, energy, roughage and minerals," Mr Tahmasbi said.
"The supplementation strategy ultimately adopted will depend on the class of animal being fed and the timing of the intended market."
A product gaining popularity in the goat industry is Alltech's YeaSaac, a probiotic which is ideal as it helps fibre digestion by eliminating oxygen dissolved in the rumen to improve lactate metabolism.
"YeaSacc creates an environment for the development of fibrolytic bacterial species, which increases both dry matter intake and digestibility, resulting in increased weight gains," Mr Tahmasbi said.
"There is also Supplamin Mid Mag, which contains elevated levels of magnesium, a balance of essential vitamins and a blend of organic and inorganic minerals required for growth, performance, reproduction and maintenance.
"Supplamin Mid Mag is particularly suited to pre-kidding because it is low intake and rain safe."
Mr Tahmasbi said once kids were on the ground a Blueprint lick containing essential trace elements, vitamins and chelated trace minerals including selenium for milk production was an attractive option.
"The blueprint lift product is also suited for growing goats as the selenium helps with weight gains and meat tenderness," Mr Tahmasbi said.
"It also contains added protein and when dry feed is the primary source of nutrition for dry stock."
