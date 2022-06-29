Weaner steers hit 696c at Roma

Derbyshire Downs Pastoral Co Pty Ltd, Derbyshire Downs, Augathella, sold Charolais cross steers to 668c, reaching $2583 to average $2307. The Santa cross heifers sold to 510c, reaching $1631 to average $1540. FD and JK Seawright, Glenray, Yuleba, sold Hereford cross steers to 666c, reaching $1860 to average $1792. The Hereford cross heifers sold to 526c, reaching $1376 to average $1256.

