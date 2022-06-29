Queensland Country Life
Charolais weaner steers reach 696c/$2037 at Roma store sale

June 29 2022 - 10:00pm
Weaner steers hit 696c at Roma

A total of 5876 head of cattle were consigned at Roma's store sale on Tuesday.

