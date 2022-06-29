Weaner steers hit 696c at Roma

A total of 5876 head of cattle were consigned at Roma's store sale on Tuesday.
Weaner steers under 220kg topped at 678c and averaged 634c, weaner steers 220-280kg reached 696c and averaged 617c, steers 280-350kg reached 682c and averaged 591c, and steers 350-400kg reached 668c and averaged 538c. Feeder steers 400-550kg topped at 548c averaging 490c.
DG and GH East, Jireh Park, Muckadilla, sold Charolais steers to 696c, reaching $2037 to average $1920. The Charolais heifers sold to 522c, reaching $1514 to average $1359. Dan and Sarah Joliffe, Walhallow, Amby, sold Santa cross steers to 686c, reaching $2016 to average $1906.
Bangor Cattle Co, Lowan Hills, Mitchell, sold Santa steers to 686c, reaching $1998 to average $1813. The Santa heifers sold to 510c, reaching $1308 to average $1210. SR Phelps, Wilga View, Jackson, sold Angus cross steers to 682c, reaching $2231 to average $2087. SD and MJ Russell, Willara, Augathella, sold Charolais cross steers to 682c, reaching $2166 to average $1877.
RF and DK Hams, Cooly, St George, sold Droughtmaster cross steers to 680c, reaching $2071 to average $1931. JR, RM, MD and FE Bidgood, Katooma, Injune, sold Charolais steers to 674c, reaching $2032 to average $1911. HJT Family Trust, De-Ankerr, Yuleba, sold Charolais cross steers to 670c, reaching $1903 to average $1741. The Charolais cross heifers sold to 520c, reaching $1452 to average $1232.
Derbyshire Downs Pastoral Co Pty Ltd, Derbyshire Downs, Augathella, sold Charolais cross steers to 668c, reaching $2583 to average $2307. The Santa cross heifers sold to 510c, reaching $1631 to average $1540. FD and JK Seawright, Glenray, Yuleba, sold Hereford cross steers to 666c, reaching $1860 to average $1792. The Hereford cross heifers sold to 526c, reaching $1376 to average $1256.
DR Neilson, Teralba, Brewarrainna, sold Charolais cross steers to 640c, reaching $2240 to average $1768. DA and KL York, Southleigh, Wallumbilla, sold Hereford cross steers to 634c, reaching $1912 to average $1730. DJ and NH Chandler, Cobbadah, Injune, sold Simmental cross steers to 608c, reaching $1976 to average $1900.
RA and KA Crozier, Highlands, Tambo, sold Angus cross steers to 538c, reaching $2456 to average $2297. JD Cross, Quandong, Dirranbandi, sold Angus cross steers to 526c, reaching $2650 to average $2355. JG and LT Cross, Quandong, Dirranbandi, sold Angus cross steers to 526c, reaching $2535 to average $2427.
Heifers under 220kg topped at 540c and averaged 465c, heifers 220- 280kg topped at 554c and averaged 476c, heifers 280-350kg topped at 530c, averaging 461c, and heifers 350-450kg topped at 496c, averaging 419c.
Main Creek Pastoral, Dulacca, sold Santa cross heifers to 530c, reaching $1838 to average $1573. Cornish Grazing Pty Ltd, Strathdale, Mitchell, sold Charolais heifers to 486c, reaching $2229 to average $1744.
Cows 300-400kg reached 285c and averaged 202c, cows 400kg-500kg reached 340c and averaged 271c, and cows over 500kg topped at 348c, averaging 317c. Yarrawonga Cattle Co, Yarrawonga, Wallumbilla, sold Santa cows to 348c, reaching $2549 to average $2223.
