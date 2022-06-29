Exhibitors from across the state filled the rings at the annual Mt Larcom show on June 18 with all 125 exhibits hoping to get the nod from judges Edward Quinn, Geoff Coombes and Morgan Harris.
In the end the senior Brahman bull Raglan Mr Wilbur, who is no stranger to big wins this year, from the Olive family of Raglan stud proved too powerful.
Interbred results:
Calf male: Raglan Mr Jenga exhibited by Raglan Brahmans, Raglan. Reserve: MCL Tintin, MCL Brahmans, Goovigen.
Junior male: Raglan Mr Jono, Raglan Brahmans. Reserve: Cordelia Petro, Cordelia Charbrays, Moura.
Senior male: Raglan Mr Wilbur, Raglan Brahmans. Reserve: Fyrish Chevrolet, Fyrish Brahmans, Goovigen.
Grand champion male: Raglan Mr Wilbur, Raglan Brahmans.
Calf female: Big River Spice, Big River Brahmans, Banana. Reserve: Crinum Sophie, KJ and CA Randell.
Junior female: Bullakeana Unanimous, N-Bar Brangus, Banana. Reserve: Timbrel Miss Nala, Timbrel Brahmans, Rockhampton.
Senior female: Raglan Miss Brooke, Raglan Brahmans. Reserve: Couti Outi Ariel, N-Bar.
Grand champion female: Bullakeana Unanimous, N-Bar.
Breeder's group: Raglan Brahmans.
Supreme exhibit: Raglan Mr Wilbur, Raglan Brahmans.
Small breeds results:
Junior male: Crimson Park Raidon, Crimson Park Lowlines, Alton Downs. Reserve: Cole Glen Commander S, Cole Glen Stud, Cawarral.
Senior male: Crimson Park Rocky, Crimson Park. Reserve: Cole Glen Red Commodore, Cole Glen Stud.
Grand champion male: Crimson Park Rocky, Crimson Park.
Junior female: Cole Glen Saddie, Cole Glen Stud. Reserve: Adelaide Park Saylor, N-Bar.
Senior female: Crimson Park Ruby, Crimson Park. Reserve: Cole Glen Sammy, Cole Glen Stud.
Grand champion female: Crimson Park Ruby, Crimson Park.
Breeder's group: Crimson Park.
Supreme exhibit: Crimson Park Ruby, Crimson Park.
Led steer and heifer results:
Grand champion: Ralph (Simmental-Brahman cross), exhibited by Aaron Hite, Biloela.
Local led steer: Mojo (Charbray), exhibited by Mt Larcom State School, Mt Larcom.
Local led heifer: Annandale Acres Estella exhibited by Annandale Acres Droughtmasters, Calliope.
Commercial led heifer: Homelea Jane (Brangus), Aaron Hite, Biloela.
Junior results:
Champion junior judge under 12: Annalise Jones.
Champion junior judge under 15: Charli White.
Champion junior judge 15-25: Alex Olive
Champion junior parader: Ella Fort, Rockhampton Girls Grammar School.
