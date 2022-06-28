Agents Boyd O'Brien Bartholomew reported a yarding of 415 head of cattle at Moreton on Tuesday. The export market eased 5-10c/kg this week in line with current grid trends.
Fewer quality feeder cattle came to hand this week selling to a softer market. Weaner steers and heifers have eased as winter sets in. Plenty of out of spec cattle were yarded this week and are still showing good returns.
Weaner males from Keith and Tracey Zabell sold to 513.2c to return $1057. Ruyi Pastoral Pty Ltd sold weaner steers for 539.2c to come back at $1202. Weaner steers from John Price made 579.2c to realise $1621. John Drynan sold grain-fed trade for 483.2c to return $1999. Heavy feeder steers from Valley Hay Suppliers sold to 487.2c to come back at $2143.
Cross Services Pty Ltd consigned pasture heifers that made 451.2c to realise $1909. Four tooth pasture heifers from Willem Van Wout made 400c to return $2700. The Logan family sold 6 tooth heifers for 389.2c that came back at $2510.
Two tooth pasture steers from Reid's Ranch made 410c to return $2398. Barry and Lynette Watson sold 8 tooth pasture ox for 393.2c or $2673.
Medium cows from From Enterprises made 344.2c or $1855. Mark and Vickee Binstead sold heavy cows for 366.2c to realise $2325. Fernvale Pastoral also sold heavy cows for 354.2c to come back at $2567. Pens of cows from the Shallcross family made 366.2c or $2508. Darcy Pratten sold a bull for 324.2c to return $2934.
