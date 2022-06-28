Queensland Country Life
Home/Markets/Cattle Markets

Weaner steers make 579.2c/$1621 at Moreton

Updated June 28 2022 - 11:07pm, first published 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Weaner steers from John Price sold to 579.2c/$1621.

Agents Boyd O'Brien Bartholomew reported a yarding of 415 head of cattle at Moreton on Tuesday. The export market eased 5-10c/kg this week in line with current grid trends.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.