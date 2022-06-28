Queensland Country Life
Home/Markets/Cattle Markets

PTIC cows hit $3970/, average $2636 online

By Emma Fessey
June 28 2022 - 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PTIC cows hit $3970/hd online

Queensland cattle numbers reached 7560 head last week, back 540 head from the previous week. Weaner and grown steer categories continued to have the largest volume of listings while PTIC heifer numbers halved.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.