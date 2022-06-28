PTIC cows hit $3970/hd online

Queensland cattle numbers reached 7560 head last week, back 540 head from the previous week. Weaner and grown steer categories continued to have the largest volume of listings while PTIC heifer numbers halved.
SM cows with CAF averaged $3700/hd, back $8. A line of Droughtmaster/Senepol cows from Malmoe aged three to eight years weighing 552kg lwt returned $3300/hd to a buyer in Wandoan.
At a high sale of $3970/hd, PTIC cows averaged $2636/hd, back $10. A line of 42 Santa Gertrudis PTIC cows from Chinchilla aged eight to 10 years and weighing 551kg lwt returned $2860/hd. The cows were EU accredited and joined to Wagyu bulls.
Steers weighing 200-280kg averaged $6 higher at $1745/hd. A line of 107 Droughtmaster/Droughtmaster cross steers out of Adavale aged five to 11 months old and weighing 262.6kg lwt returned $1750/hd - reaching $180 over reserve.
Steers weighing 330-400kg averaged $2013/hd, back $180. A line of 112 Droughtmaster steers from Winton aged nine to 18 months weighing 383kg returned $2060/hd and will travel to Goondiwindi.
Heifers 280-330kg averaged $134 higher, at $2037/hd. A line of 46 Simmental/Simmental cross heifers from Miles aged 12 to 18 months old and weighing 298.2kg lwt returned $1500/hd.
Queensland sheep numbers reached a total of 6610 head last week, a rise of 1120 head.
Merino wethers averaged $134/hd, back $12. A line of 700 11 to 33-month-old wethers from Longreach weighing 49kg lwt returned $111/hd.
Merino wether lambs averaged $122/hd, up $4. A line of 970 store wether lambs weighing 37kg lwt from Thallon returned $130/hd.
NSM Merino ewe hoggets averaged $183/hd, back $47. Topping the category to return $220/hd included a line of 630 13 to 14-month-old hoggets from Tambo which weigh 44kg and will travel to Trangie, NSW.
