A quality yarding of 430 head of cattle sold to a firm market at last Friday's annual Miriam Vale Show sale.
On hand to judge the show on the day was grazier Ian Dahl of Miriam Vale.
Advertisement
The Turner family of Lowmead, claimed the champion pen at this year's show sale, with their line of Brangus Brahman cross, number two steers, which returned $1760 per head.
Nutrien Livestock's Lindsay Lobwein, Rockhampton, said the show/sale success was a credit to the vendors.
"The quality of cattle, drawn from that local area, just shows the work that's gone in behind the scenes from those vendors to improve the herds over the last few years," Mr Lobwein said.
"It was a really tough decision for the judge to actually pick anything out of the lineup that stood above the others and even made that comment in his speech when he gave out the results.
"Overall, we had a very good buyers gallery on the day, with buyers from Monto, Rockhampton and Biloela regions in attendance, as well as the strong local support that we always get there."
Mr Lobwein said it was a very strong sale and was up on the prior week's market.
"The steers in particular were of exceptional quality and there were some very good quality heifers there also," he said.
"It was a very strong sale, up on the prior sale and stronger than other markets in the area on the day but quality driven."
CK Parker Holdings Pty Ltd sold nine-month-old Simbrah steers for $1780/hd.
Nathan Rhodes of Mt Maria, sold a pen of Speckle Park number two steers for $1530/hd.
Boyneglade Rural, Benaraby sold a pen of younger number two Droughtmaster cross steers to $1380/hd. Bigger weaner steers sold from $1500 to $1780, while lighter types sold from $1100 to $1500.
The heifer market was strong across the board with Larranganni Contracting, Miriam Vale, selling number two Brangus heifers to $1520/hd. Errol Blows, Ubobo, offered his Brahman cross number two heifers for $1520/hd. Older heifers sold from $1200 to $1500, with the younger yarding selling from $1000 to $1200.
The next Miriam Vale Weaner and Store sale will be held July 22.
Based in Rockhampton, Central Queensland. Contact: 0437528907
Based in Rockhampton, Central Queensland. Contact: 0437528907
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.