Light weight young cattle prices unchanged at Toowoomba

The number of cattle penned at Toowoomba on Monday remained close to the previous week at 306 head.
Light weight young cattle were in the largest numbers along with a relatively small selection of cows.
The usual feed and trade buyers were in attendance and active in the market.
Prices for light weight yearling steers and heifers returning to the paddock experienced little change from the last week.
A lift in the standard of the yearling steers to feed improved average prices. Prices for cows remained close to firm.
Light weight yearling steers returning to the paddock made to a top of 688c with a fair sample averaging 601c/kg. Yearling steers under 330kg also returned to the paddock at an average of 507c with sales to 550c/kg.
Medium weight yearling steers to feed made to 570c to average 523c/kg. A handful of heavy weight yearling steers to feed made to 498c to average 489c/kg.
Light weight yearling heifers to restockers or background made to 556c to average 498c, with some secondary lines to processors at 401c/kg. Yearling heifers to feed for the domestic market averaged from 477c to 496c with sales to 512c/kg.
A couple of full mouth bullocks made to 344c to return $2607/head. The best of the cows made to 343c to average 340c/kg. Cows and calves made to $2880/unit.
Trade steers a/c SJ & DJ Welke sold to $1993. Lightweight Angus steers sold to a top of 688c/kg with the same vendor reaching 556c/kg for Angus heifers. Best cows returned $1785.
