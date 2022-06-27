Queensland Country Life
Droughtmaster vealer heifers sell for $1100 at Woodford

June 27 2022 - 11:00pm
Male calves sold for $1090 at Woodford.

There were 253 head were yarded at Stariha Auctions Woodford cattle sale on Monday. All buyers were in attendance, although operating with reduced rates, brought about by uncertainty in future markets.

