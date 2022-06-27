There were 253 head were yarded at Stariha Auctions Woodford cattle sale on Monday. All buyers were in attendance, although operating with reduced rates, brought about by uncertainty in future markets.
Keith Reid, Woodford, sold a Brangus bull for $2800 and a line of Brangus steers for $1815. Neil Braden, Cambroon, sold light Droughtmaster weaner steers for $1420. Mark Thompson, Mt Delaney, sold Droughtmaster steers for $1340.
Peter Lavercombe, Mt Mee, sold Droughtmaster steers for $2220 and $1590. Anthony Kupfer, Woodford, sold Charbray weaner males for $1440. Lardin Cassidy, Griffin, sold Angus weaner steers for $1450.
Gald Pastoral, Harlin, sold Droughtmaster vealer heifers for $1100. Anna and Nicholas Murray, Mt Delaney, sold Droughtmaster cows for $1730 and steers for $1540. Robyn Thomas, Laceys Creek, sold Charolais cross steers for $1660 and $1410.
