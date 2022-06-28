Agents Shepherdson and Boyd reported a yarding 850 head at Toogoolawah store sale on Friday.
The good quality feeder cattle remained firm with backgrounders easing in price.
Small weaner heifers and lesser quality cattle showed the biggest signs of easing in price.
Keaveny Investments, Rathdowney, sold Charolais cross feeder steers 20 to 24 months old for $2300/hd. W. Hayden, Bryden, sold a run of Charolais cross feeder steers 18 to 22 months old for $2240, $2230, $2170/hd.
T and G Kelloway, Somerset Dam, sold Brangus cross steer 18 months old for $2160/hd. Graham McPherson, Kilcoy, sold Charolais cross weaner steers for $1700/hd. Fernvale Past., Fernvale, sold Charolais cross weaner steers eight months old for $1740/hd.
Jayne Robinson, Toogoolawah, sold Santa cross steers for $1640/hd. Redlin Grazing sold Charbray cross steers for $1610/hd. Russell Clark sold Charolais cross weaner steers for $1600/hd.
Good quality breeder heifers sold well with weaners and feeders easing in price. High Country Droughtmasters sold Droughtmaster cross heifers 14 to 16 months old for $2020 and $2000/hd. D and T Lukritz sold Simbrah feeder heifers for $1990/hd.
Graham Mcpherson, Kilcoy, sold Charolais cross weaner heifers for $1450, $1400/hd. Redlin Grazing, Toogoolawah, sold Charbray cross weaner heifers for $1160/hd. Goscomb family, Gympie, sold young Limousin cross weaner heifers for $1060/hd.
