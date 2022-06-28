Queensland Country Life
Feeder steers sell to $2300/hd at Toogoolawah

June 28 2022 - 5:00am
Charolais cross feeder steers account Keaveny Investments sold for $2300/head.

Agents Shepherdson and Boyd reported a yarding 850 head at Toogoolawah store sale on Friday.

