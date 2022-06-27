There were 932 head sold at Stariha Auctions Laidley cattle sale on Thursday.
The market was easier for all descriptions to the previous sale. Good cattle continued to sell well, although buyers were operating with reduced rates. Secondary cattle were the most affected with the softening in the market.
Alan and Theresa Davey, Toogoolawah, sold lines of cows and calves, with lines of Charbrays making $3900, $3400 and $2525, Droughtmasters $3900, $2650 and $2650 and a pen of cows selling for $2020. Ron Monro, Mt Tarampa, sold Brahman cross steers for $2515 and pens of feeder steers for $2210, $2120, and $2000.
Nev Watts, Ropeley, sold a pen of Speckle Park cows and calves for $3600. Taran Pastoral, Haden, sold a Simmental bull for $3300. C and M Smith, Flagstone Creek, sold Brangus cows for $2180 and a line of steer calves for $1640. LC Livestock, Lowood, sold lines of feeder steers for $2330, $2325, $2250, $2225 and $2185 and pens of cows for $1960 and $1900.
Jilrift Pty Ltd, Grandchester, sold Charolais heifers for $2010. John Hudson, Ropeley, sold feeder steers for $2270 and milk tooth Angus heifers for $1795. Nola Quinn, Spring Bluff, sold a pen of Hereford steers for $2300.
Bruce Cameron, Silver Ridge, sold pens of Droughtmaster and Brahman steers for $2350, $2320 and $2210. JLH Cattle Co, Eskdale, sold a line of Charbray steers for $2200. Frank O'Toole, Blenheim, sold a line of Charolais cross weaner steers for $1910. Stephen Clark, Ingoldsby, sold Charolais cross backgrounder steers for $2180.
Metcalf Farms, Gatton, sold a pen of Santa steers for $2190. Coopers Road Properties, Willowbank, sold Charolais heifers for $2040 and Limousin weaner heifers for $1760. Black Ink Ridge, Lockyer, sold Angus vealer heifers for $1450. Bruce Greer, Flagstone Creek, sold Brangus weaner heifers for $1760.
