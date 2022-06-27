Queensland Country Life
Home/Markets/Cattle Markets

Santa Gertrudis weaner steers reach 716.2c to return $1645 at Blackall

June 27 2022 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Blackall prices remain firm

There were 1710 head yarded at Thursday's Blackall prime and store sale.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.