Blackall prices remain firm

There were 1710 head yarded at Thursday's Blackall prime and store sale.
Cattle were drawn from Winton, Longreach Barcaldine, Julia Creek, Isisford, Blackall, Tambo. Given recent market changes, Blackall sale prices remained firm.
Bulls under 450kg sold to 310c, average 219c, and bulls over 450kg made 336c, average 296c.
Cows under 300kg sold to 180c, average 180c, cows 300-400kg sold to 360c, average 318c, cows 400-500kg made 414c, average 359c, and cows over 500kg reached 414c, to average 331c.
Heifers under 220kg made 484c, average 439c, heifers 220-280kg sold to 474c, averaging 427c, heifers 280-350kg reached 474c, average 380c, heifers 350-450kg made 412c, average 357c, and heifers over 450kg sold to 410c, averaging 381c.
Steers 220-280kg sold to 716c, averaging 592c, steers 280-350kg made 640c, average 516c, steers 350-400kg reached 442c, average 372c, steers 400-550kg made 526c, average 402c, and steers over 550kg sold to 398c, average 370c.
Mickeys made to 698c, to average 445c.
Cows and calves made to $2750/unit, averaging $2172/unit.
Michael and Kate Doyle, Lumeah Grazing, Lumeah, Blackall, kindly donated five heifers to Life Flight making an average of 377.8c averaging 324kg returning an average of $1224.13/hd and raising a total of $6120.66.
Mandy Curran, Talleyrand, Longreach, sold Santa Gertrudis cows for 310c averaging 592.7kg returning $1837.27/hd. She also sold Santa Gertrudis steers for 716.2c averaging 229.7kg returning $1645.38/hd. BM Entriken, Toronto Park, Richmond, sold Santa Gertrudis cross steers for 470.2c averaging 461.7kg returning $2170.76/hd. They also sold Santa Gertrudis steers for 574.2c averaging 340.2kg returning $1953.53/hd.
Drummondslope Cattle Co, Drummondslope, Alpha, sold PTIC Angus cross cows for 398.2c weighing 667kg for a return of $2657/hd. They had also sold Angus cross steers for 526.2c weighing 465kg for a return of $2446/hd. B Daly and P Fargher, Wakefield, Isisford, sold Shorthorn cross cows for 290.2c weighing 445kg for a return of 1291/hd.
Kenneth Brockhurst, Julia Creek, sold Droughtmaster cross steers for 540c weighing 250kg for a return of $1350/hd. They had also sold Droughtmaster cross mickeys for 508.2c weighing 275kg for a return of $1397/hd. Killarney Park Grazing, Killarney Park, Tambo, sold heavy Santa cows to top at 330c weighing 689kg to return $2275/hd.
JH and RG Banks Pty Ltd, Springleigh, Blackall, sold Santa and Charolais cross cows to top at 330c weighing 637kg to return 2102/hd. Maranda Pastoral Co Pty Ltd, Maranda, Barcaldine, sold Droughtmaster cross 4 and 6 tooth heifers selling to a top of 378.2c weighing 593kg to return $2242/hd.
Landsborough Santas, 10 Mile, Winton, sold Santa cows to a top of 330c weighing 614kg to return $2027/hd. BF Birchley and RC Birchley, Gartmore, Tambo, sold Braford bullocks for 396.2c at 611kg to return $2422/hd. Swan Hill Cattle co, Swan Hill, Blackall, sold heavy Santa cows for 336.2c at 632kg to return $2124/hd.
RD Hay Past Trust, Dudley Park, Aramac, sold good heavy Santa heifers to a top of 410.2c at 526kg to return $2157/hd. MH and NK Woodhouse, Manfred, Julia Creek, sold PTIC Droughtmaster cross cows for 402.2c at 522kg to return $2100/hd.
NA, SV and TD Seng, Quilpie, sold Charolais cross mickeys for 698.2c at 182.5kg to return $1274/hd. PF and WJ Hooper, West End, Isisford, sold Santa Gertrudis steers for 420c weighing 565kg to return $1845/hd. Mildura Grazing Trust, Mildura, Barcaldine, sold Charolais heifers for 458c weighing 252kg to return $1156.
