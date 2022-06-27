Blackall prices remain firm

Drummondslope Cattle Co, Drummondslope, Alpha, sold PTIC Angus cross cows for 398.2c weighing 667kg for a return of $2657/hd. They had also sold Angus cross steers for 526.2c weighing 465kg for a return of $2446/hd. B Daly and P Fargher, Wakefield, Isisford, sold Shorthorn cross cows for 290.2c weighing 445kg for a return of 1291/hd.

