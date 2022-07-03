The Leichhardt River was central to Natasha Camp's life at Floraville Downs near Burketown so it made sense to get married on the banks too.
Natasha and Edmonton boy Josh Williamson were wed on April 23 by Natalie Steele of Salvation Army Flying Service, Mount Isa after seven years together.
Advertisement
The Leichhardt River was not far from the homestead where Natasha grew up and was a place where the family all fished, swam (in the right croc free spots), picnicked and played in the sand.
Also read: Heidi Hatch and Mark Gordon wed
Not only does it give life to the property and stock but just down from the wedding site were a set of waterfalls where Josh proposed with champagne and strawberries at sunrise, just after Christmas.
Natasha's father, Ernie, built the platform and steps for the wedding while the arch was a poly pipe roller he repurposed for the occasion. Hay from the shed became seating and the path through the sand.
The old post near the platform was at least 120 years old and was from the original homestead area, along the river, south of the current location.
The pair met in Cairns when Natasha was working after leaving boarding school in Cairns and Josh was at uni.
Josh invited Natasha to a weekly Dungeons and Dragons game night with his mates and love bloomed slowly from there, especially when they discovered a mutual love of all things Japanese, Pokemon Go and video gaming and Josh discovered a love of Natasha's Asian fusion cooking.
Their hair and makeup was done by Sally Renee Collective Hair Lounge in Mount Isa who travelled out to Burketown.
Leonie Winks Photography was also connected to the occasion - Natasha's mum was Leonie's governess for two years and Leonie was a flowergirl at their wedding.
Natasha's sister Zara had just completed her floristry qualifications and completed her first commission as a florist.
She nursed the orchids and flowers all the way from Toowoomba to Floraville, taking them out of the car each night where they travelled carefully bundled and into the motel to be refreshed and cared for until they reached Floraville a few days before the wedding. She gathered the gum leaves in the bouquets and along the arch over the wedding platform from along the river.
Cairns Spit Roast handled the food with the reception being held in the Njina Durlga (Community Hall) in Burketown.
The cake was by Shannon Gallagher from Normanton.
Natasha and Josh now live in Brisbane where he is a personal trainer and she works in retail in the city.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.